LeBron James preaches patience for the Lakers, and himself, after first practice

LeBron James got the ball near the top of the three-point arc, and suddenly an assortment of voices rose in protest. It was the kind of good-natured argument that can break out in a game between friends when a team has an objection, sorted out quickly so the game can continue.
When he finally got the ball back, James sank a three-pointer.
It was a shooting contest with players split into teams of four. James played with Kyle Kuzma, Lance Stephenson and Brandon Ingram. Their opponents were Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Michael Beasley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
“We won,” Rondo said. “It was competitive. We were just having fun with a game, just get the competitive juices going at the end since we didn’t get the scrimmage, we did it as far as competition and shooting.”
The Lakers’ first official practice was Tuesday, and they began the process of melding together their recently assembled veteran-laden team. James began the process of surveying his new home.
“I’m not a very patient guy but I understand that I have to be patient right now,” James said. “I got to be patient with myself too because this is a new start for me. This is my first year here. This is my first year in the new system. I know how to play the game of basketball but this is all new to me too. So I have to be patient with myself. Not only with my teammates, but more with myself.”
In his first two seasons as the Lakers’ head coach, Luke Walton began training camp by teaching defense. Walton enters this season with veterans more familiar with NBA defenses than his players in the past. Walton still started training camp the same way.
Practice 1 was all about defense.
“We had a lot of great effort, a lot of good communication,” Walton said. “What I loved about it the most was the vets were constantly grabbing the young players and kind of coaching them through drills as they’d make mistakes. So it was good to see that.”
James didn’t address the team.
“It was all Luke today,” he said.
Though James stood out because of his stature and leadership, Walton said he didn’t notice any stargazing from teammates — many of whom have been getting to know James in the Lakers’ gym the last few weeks.
“People were just competing,” Walton said. “I think they’ve embraced him as a teammate, so he obviously carries the most weight out there … but more from a teammate-peer standpoint than of being in awe of him.”
James is taking his time acclimating to his new surroundings.
Asked about his impressions of Walton as a coach, James begged for more time than the two hours he’d had so far to interact with Walton. He knows from experience that a coaching relationship can be fluid. To illustrate that, James hearkened back to his first high school coach.
“I mean, if you would ask me what my relationship would be with my first high school coach when I was in the ninth grade, I would have told you it would be terrible because he cussed us out every single day in practice — Keith Dambrot, I love you. I love you,” James said. “But our relationship grew more and more and he ended up being the best coach I ever played for. So, just give me some time.”