Five takeaways from the Lakers' victory over the Trail Blazers

Five takeaways from the Lakers’ 126-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Staples Center:
1) If Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo needs surgery on his broken right hand, sources close to him who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said he’ll have the procedure Friday.
Rondo, who fractured the third metacarpal during Wednesday night’s game will get an MRI exam Thursday, the sources said.
Lakers coach Luke Walton said after the game that Rondo would be out for “at least two weeks,” but other sources said the timetable is more like three to five weeks.
Rondo was injured when he swiped at the basketball held by Portland center Jusuf Nurkic during the fourth quarter and subsequently banged his hand on the court.
Rondo is averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists a game.
He missed three games this season serving a suspension for fighting with Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul.
2) In the wake of LeBron James scoring 44 points and moving past Wilt Chamberlain into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 31,425 points and Rondo breaking his hand, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a break-out game for the Lakers.
Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points on four-for-eight shooting, including three for four on three-pointers. He also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
3) Finally, the Lakers converted their free-throw opportunities. They shot 88.5% of their free throws, making 23 of 26.
James led the way by making 13 of his 15 free throws.
Brandon Ingram was four of five from the line, while JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandlerand Caldwell-Pope were each two for two.
4) Taking care of the basketball was another key aspect to the Lakers’ victory. They turned the ball over just 13 times.
5) The Lakers actually shot better from the three-point line than the Trail Blazers, 46.9% to Portland’s 42.4%.
James was five for six from three-point range, Kyle Kuzma one for two, Ingram one for three, Lonzo Ball three for five, Josh Hart two for six and Pope three for four.