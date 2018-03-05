Lakers' Brandon Ingram will be out about a week with a left groin strain

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss about a week with a left groin strain, an MRI revealed.
The Lakers will evaluate Ingram in about a week. That means he will likely miss this week's three games at home against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Orlando Magic and on the road against the Denver Nuggets.
Ingram said he hopes he will be back in time for the Lakers to host Cleveland on Sunday.
Ingram suffered the injury during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat when Miami's Justise Winslow kneed him in the groin area after Ingram was fouled by Miami's Josh Richardson. Asked if he had a problem with the play, Ingram said he wasn't sure.
"I'm not in the other guy's body so I'm not sure how he was thinking," Ingram said. "Trying to block the shot or thinking whether the whistle had blown or not. It happens. It happens. That's all I can say about it."
