A spate of injuries has made the Clippers very beatable lately and at least partially contributed to an eight-game losing streak they went on this month.

It was a very different team than the one the Lakers faced in the season opener. The Lakers didn’t get pushed around quite like they did in that game, but they couldn’t secure their first road win over the Clippers in 12 tries. Instead, that streak continued.

Here are five takeaways from the Lakers’ 120-115 loss to the Clippers.

1. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a hot start. His 16 first-quarter points marked a season high for any Lakers player in a quarter this season. Ultimately he finished with 29 points, a team high. KCP played his best in the first half. In the second half, he made four of 13 shots, but continued to contribute defensively.

2. Lakers Coach Luke Walton was really pleased with the way Larry Nance Jr. played in his first game back from his hand injury. One thing Walton really appreciated was Nance’s defense on Clippers star Blake Griffin. That might seem like a strange compliment if you only consider the final box score in which Griffin recorded 26 points and 11 rebounds. But Griffin did a lot of that early and Nance helped to contain him as the game progressed. He had 15 points on five-of-10 shooting with eight rebounds in the first half.

3. Lou Williams had the opposite effect. Williams scored 13 points in the first half and then 29 in the second half. He played the role of closer so many times for the Lakers last season, it was fitting he played that role against them. Williams drove in for a layup with 32.5 seconds left in the game, giving the Clippers a 118-115 lead. Moments later, the Lakers failed to foul DeAndre Jordan and instead had to foul Williams with 11.8 seconds left. That all but ended the game. Wiliams made all 14 free throws he attempted on Monday night.

4. Walton finished the game with Nance, Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma on the floor. Kuzma only entered the game with 48.4 seconds left and the Lakers down one. Jordan Clarkson, who scored seven points in just under seven fourth-quarter minutes, subbed out for Ball with 5:13 left in the game. “We needed to find a different combination of scoring and defense,” Walton said. “We had to go to a lot of different lineups early because of foul trouble and then we had some guys going offensively that weren’t playing any defense. And then we had guys that were going on defense that weren’t making plays on the offensive end.”

5. Ball might be new around here, but he still understands the daunting task facing the Lakers on Wednesday against the Warriors. “We’ve got to be ready to play or we’re going to get blown out.”

