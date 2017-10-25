Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball continues to learn on the job

First, Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball stripped the ball from John Wall in the paint and fed an outlet pass to Brandon Ingram for a running layup, fattening the Lakers’ lead in the early minutes. A few moments later, Wall deked past a confused Ball for an easy layup for the Washington Wizards, another highlight-reel moment.

The first of potentially many matchups between two prized point guards, Wall among the proven elite and Ball beginning the fourth game of his NBA career, was on. And although it proved to be a subplot in the Lakers’ 102-99 overtime victory Wednesday night at Staples Center, it was another important chapter in the continuing education of Ball.

He didn’t make a shot from the field until halfway through the third quarter but he finished with 10 assists, six points on two-for-11 shooting and eight rebounds. Wall, who’s in his eighth NBA season, had 18 points on seven-for-22 shooting in addition to nine assists.

What doesn’t show up in the box score is Ball’s admirable knack for figuring things out mid-game and his ability to withstand all types of pressure, including the duress caused by his father, LaVar, whose brash predictions for his son’s success have become red flags to opponents.

LaVar last week insisted the Wizards “better beware,” touching off a Twitter battle royale. Wizards center Marcin Gortat begged to differ, saying Wall would “torture him for 48 min.” In a subsequent TV interview, Gortat took it a step further in criticizing LaVar.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think he’s doing any good to his kid,” Gortat told the NBC station in Washington. “Because at the end of the day, people are just gonna wait for him, and because of his comments, his kid’s gonna have a tougher job in a game.”

So far, Lonzo has handled the scrutiny and parental hovering with great patience and poise. He is mature and he has been stoic, qualities that will stand him in good stead throughout this season while LaVar promotes himself and his family and whatever else he might be selling.

But to Wizards coach Scott Brooks, a caring father — even if that father is sometimes boastful and can be overbearing and puts a target on his son’s back — is better than no father at all. Brooks knows that from experience, and he has an interesting perspective on the LaVar-Lonzo dynamic.

“I don’t have a problem with it. I was the youngest of seven. My dad left when I was 2,” Brooks said before Wednesday’s game. “My mom raised all of us on her own, and as you’re growing up in that situation you have some anger, you have some pissed-off moments and you have some sadness, but you have to figure out the way to be happy and proud and continue to fight.

“He has a father and a mother that supports him. To me, I think everybody’s missing the boat. Does he say some crazy things? Yes. Does he really believe he can beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one? No. I guarantee, over dinner, his sons are killing him for saying things like that. And they’re having fun. To me, laughter is an important part of life and I think they get it. They probably laugh a lot at the dinner table, and probably a lot of them are laughing at all of us.”

And maybe they should. Consider LaVar a form of amusement, not a source of outrage. Let Lonzo say if it’s too much for him to handle. So far, he has not.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said the Lakers were “more locked in” Wednesday because of the Wizards’ comments.

His focus is on Lonzo’s learning process, which is becoming intensive.

Ball gets Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors on Friday and Ricky Rubio on Saturday at Utah. Walton, who acknowledged he was eager to see Ball face Clippers defensive standout Patrick Beverley in the opener — in which Beverley shut Ball down — said playing against these high-end point guards in succession will provide a measure of Ball’s willingness to absorb information as much as of Ball’s skills.

“I think it’s great for his individual growth,” Walton said. “Honestly, I said even the first time, I thought going against someone like [Beverley] is really good for him. You get to see what the NBA is all about first-hand. You get to experience it. And there’s no better way of learning than experience something yourself.

“Each player, each team presents its own challenge. And for him, he’s getting to go against the best of the best and that’s kind of the way the league is, dominant at that position now, just great opportunities for him to learn.”

For Ball, it’s live and learn, and he’s doing well even with a target on his back.

