Lakers' defense falters in 123-114 loss to the Grizzlies

The Lakers had found the recipe — defend and play fast. That had to be the balance — the two key ingredients that had led to a season-best four-game winning streak.

Fail to do one of those two things and it’ll be tough for this Lakers team to win. Subtract Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram and it becomes impossible.

Facing one of the worst offenses in the NBA, the Lakers’ defense was no obstacle, as Memphis waltzed to the basket time and time again in a 123-114 win over the Lakers on Monday at the FedEx Forum.

Without Ball and Ingram, the Lakers’ offense lacked organization and playmakers, but the biggest problems were on defense.

After fighting back to trail by only two points in the third quarter, the Lakers witnessed Memphis go on a 30-12 run over seven minutes to end the quarter — the game’s defining stretch.

Eight Grizzlies scored at least 10 points, led by rookie Dillon Brooks’ 19.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 27 points and rookie Kyle Kuzma added 18 off the bench.

The Lakers finish a three-game trip Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

