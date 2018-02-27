Five takeaways from the Lakers' 123-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks

1. Now that Lonzo Ball is showing himself to be capable of scoring, it's worth wondering how that will change the Lakers' strategy and how that will change opponents' decision-making when it comes to defending Ball. Lakers coach Luke Walton was asked Monday night whether his thinking will change on when Ball should shoot now that teams are still going under screens on him despite his making shots. "I want our guards and our shooters to always look to score when defensive players go underneath but at the same time we don't want it [to be] come down, no pass, one dribble, first pick and roll, raise up and shoot," Walton said. "If they're gonna go under that's the same shot you can get with 10 seconds left on the shot clock. Let's move the ball a couple of times, see if we can't get something going towards the rim. I would imagine teams will stop doing that."