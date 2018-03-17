Five takeaways from the Lakers' 92-91 loss to the Miami Heat

2. Another adjustment the Heat were able to make was against Isaiah Thomas, who tore them up in the teams' first meeting, scoring 29 points. On Friday he shot one of nine from the field with five points. "They trapped me on pick and roll," Thomas said. "That is no excuse. I got to find different ways to be able to put the ball in the basket and make plays for my teammates. I will put that game on me. But they definitely were more aggressive in trapping me on every dribble handoff and pick and roll I came off of."