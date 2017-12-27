Lakers debut new Kobe Bryant-inspired 'City Edition' jersey

The Lakers on Wednesday unveiled a new Kobe Bryant-inspired “City Edition” alternate uniform that features a black jersey with shadowbox numbers and a snakeskin-like print that honors Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname.

“I think they’re awesome,” coach Luke Walton said at a shootaround in preparation for Wednesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Staples Center. “I can’t wait to get one for myself. I’m not gonna suit up. I’ll just wear it around the house. Full uniform. Tape the ankles and everything.”

Bryant, the former Lakers star who had his jersey numbers, 8 and 24, retired by the team on Dec. 18, helped Nike design the uniforms, which include an “LA 24” on the belt buckle and the Nos. 8 and 24 under the flap of each leg of the shorts.

The Lakers will wear the jerseys for the first time in a Jan. 26 game at Chicago. They will also wear them for home games against Oklahoma City (Feb. 8), Dallas (Feb. 23), Miami (March 16), Milwaukee (March 30), Minnesota (April 6) Houston (April 10) and against the Clippers (April 11).

“It’s something a little different; it has its nice little touches,” Walton said. “Kobe was always heavily involved in the design of his own shoe, and I’ve always been a fan of those. I think he did a nice job with the subtleties of the jersey he put together. I think it will be fun for the fans and the team.”

All 30 NBA teams unveiled new “City Edition” jerseys on Wednesday. You can see them all here.

