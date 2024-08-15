Lakers 2024-25 schedule includes Christmas in San Francisco, January trip to Inglewood

Lakers forward LeBron James and his teammates will play the Golden State Warriors on Christmas during the upcoming NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers will open the season by hosting Minnesota, will spend Christmas in San Francisco against the Warriors and will debut at the Clippers’ new building on Jan. 19 this upcoming season.

The league officially released the full 82-game schedule for 2024-25 season on Thursday, with the Lakers also announcing one piece of significant business. Opening night against the Timberwolves will be Oct. 22.

The team will retire Michael Cooper’s No. 21 jersey on Jan. 13 during a game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Cooper was elected to the Hall of Fame this spring and will be enshrined in October.

New coach JJ Redick will have his first game against the defending champion Celtics on Jan. 23 and his first in Boston on March 8.

The team opens the season with three games against West rivals at home — Minnesota, Phoenix and Sacramento — before heading out on a five-game road trip. It’s the second-longest trip of the team’s season behind the annual Grammy trip at the end of January.

That trip, though, is less taxing than in recent years because it now ends with a game against the Clippers in Inglewood.

The Lakers’ first trip to the new Intuit Dome comes on Sunday, Jan. 19. The Clippers are back in Crypto.com Arena for two-straight games on Feb. 28 and March 2.

The season ends in Portland on April 13.

The Lakers currently have virtually the same roster as they did a season ago, with rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James as the only new additions (with Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie outgoing).

The team begins its preseason Oct. 4 in Palm Springs against the Timberwolves.

Lakers schedule

October

22: vs. Minnesota, 7; 25: vs. Phoenix, 7; 26: vs. Sacramento, 7:30; 28: at Phoenix, 7; 30: at Cleveland, 4.

November

1: at Toronto, 4:30; 4: at Detroit, 4:30; 6: at Memphis, 5; 8: vs. Philadelphia, 7; 10: vs. Toronto, 6:30; 13: vs. Memphis, 7; 15: at San Antonio, 4:30; 16: at New Orleans, 5; 19: vs. Utah, 7:30; 21: vs. Orlando, 7:30; 23: vs. Denver, 7:30; 26: at Phoenix, 7; 27: at San Antonio, 5:30; 29: vs. Oklahoma City, 7.

December

1: at Utah, 5; 2: at Minnesota, 5; 4: at Miami, 4:30; 6: at Atlanta, 4:30; 8: vs. Portland, 6:30; 19: at Sacramento, 7; 21: at Sacramento, 3; 23: vs. Detroit, 7:30; 25: at Golden State, 5; 28: vs. Sacramento, 7:30; 31: vs. Cleveland, 6.

January

2: vs. Portland, 7:30; 3: vs. Atlanta, 7:30; 5: at Houston, 4; 7: at Dallas, 4:30; 9: vs. Charlotte, 7:30; 11: vs. San Antonio, 7:30; 13: vs. San Antonio, 7:30; 15: vs. Miami, 7; 17: vs. Brooklyn, 7:30; 19: at Clippers, 6; 21: vs. Washington, 7:30; 23: vs. Boston, 7; 25: at Golden State, 5:30; 27: at Charlotte, 4; 28: at Philadelphia, 4:30; 30: at Washington, 4.

February

1: at New York, 5:30; 4: at Clippers, 7; 6: vs. Golden State, 7; 8: vs. Indiana, 1; 11: vs. Utah, 7:30; 12: at Utah, 6; 20: at Portland, 7; 22: at Denver, 5:30; 25: vs. Dallas, 7; 27: vs. Minnesota, 7:30; 28: vs. Clippers, 7.

March

2: vs. Clippers, 6:30; 4: vs. New Orleans, 7:30; 6: vs. New York, 7; 8: at Boston, 5:30; 10: at Brooklyn, 4:30; 13: at Milwaukee, 4:30; 14: at Denver, 6:30; 16: vs. Phoenix, 12:30; 18: vs. Milwaukee, 7:30; 19: vs. Denver, 7; 22: vs. Chicago, 7:30; 24: at Orlando, 4; 26: at Indiana, 4:30; 27: at Chicago, 5; 29: at Memphis, 5; 31: vs. Houston, 7:30.

April

3: vs. Golden State, 7; 4: vs. New Orleans, 7:30; 6: at Oklahoma City, 12:30; 8: at Oklahoma City, 5; 9: at Dallas, 4:30; 11: vs. Houston, 7:30; 13: at Portland, 12:30.

All times PDT