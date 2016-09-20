Lakers' Julius Randle has stitches removed from hand

Lakers forward Julius Randle had the stitches removed from his left hand this week, Lakers spokesman John Black said.

Randle suffered a laceration to the webbing between his middle and ring finger in the last week of August during an off-season workout. Because the injury was to Randle's nondominant hand, he was cleared to shoot shortly thereafter. His fingers will remain taped together for the near future.

Randle was the seventh overall pick in 2014, but broke his leg during the first game of the season. Last year, he played all season and averaged 11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.