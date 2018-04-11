Kobe Bryant, others react to Andre Ingram's big night: 'What a story, huh?'

Andre Ingram's story captivated the sports world on Tuesday night, including one former Laker who unwittingly shared time in the Lakers facility with him.
Kobe Bryant didn't see the game, but when he saw Ingram's highlights later, he was hooked.
"I was able to catch the highlights, but what a story huh?" Bryant told The Times. "That's unbelievable. It's a testament to his commitment, to his unwavering drive to realize his dream. And then to get there, to get that opportunity, to not shy away from the moment, that's a wonderful story."
Bryant and Ingram crossed paths during Ingram's time with the D-Fenders, which is what the South Bay Lakers were called until this season. But Bryant never noticed the minor-league lifer much. He was too focused on his own goals.
That was the norm for Ingram until Tuesday. He toiled, unknown, in the NBA's developmental league for 10 years, playing 384 games in that league before ever getting a shot in an NBA game.
Lakers coach Luke Walton insisted Ingram wasn't a charity case.
"This wasn't just doing the nice thing," Walton said. "We were bringing him up because we thought he could help us when we have bodies down, and he can shoot the ball. It was for us just as much as it was for him, and I think tonight he showed the basketball world what kind of shooter he is."
It’s a testament to his commitment, to his unwavering drive to realize his dream.
Ingram scored 19 points for the Lakers, making four three-pointers and keeping them competitive against the West-leading Rockets.
He caught Chris Paul's eye.
"We actually checked into the game at the same time at one point and I told him I heard about his story and that grind is unbelievable," Paul said. "I told him much respect, 10 years grinding in the G League, and to finally get an opportunity and to play like that, that is pretty special."
He caught James Harden's eye.
"Impressive," said Harden, who said he didn't know anything about Ingram heading into Tuesday's game. "He came out here with a confidence, shot the ball well, played well, got an opportunity finally after he worked extremely hard and definitely took advantage of it."
And Bryant couldn't help but appreciate what Ingram accomplished.
Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli