Lakers' Lonzo Ball limited in practice because of sprained ankle

Lonzo Ball walked over to a cluster of reporters, gingerly. His left ankle was covered in black medical tape with blue wires emerging from it from the treatment he received toward the end of Friday’s practice.

As scheduled, Ball was limited in Friday’s practice because of a sprained left ankle. It is uncertain if he will play Sunday against the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas.

“It’s getting better every day, still day to day. Got out there today, tried to practice a little bit but I was limited,” Ball said. “… Went over some plays, just being out there with my team, showing them I’m still here for them. Regardless of whether I play Sunday or not I’m going to be here.”

Ball said he will travel with the team for the Las Vegas game. Proceeds of that game will be donated to family members, victims and first responders who were impacted by the shooting on Sunday night.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said Ball is day to day.

“We’ll see,” Walton said. “We would love to have him out there, obviously. But we are not going to, if he is not ready to go then he won’t play.”

