NBA fines Lakers Coach Luke Walton $15,000 for tirade

Lakers Coach Luke Walton was fined $15,000 by the NBA for “verbally abusing a game official and not leaving the court in a timely manner after his ejection,” the league said Wednesday.

Walton was ejected from Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings with 4 minutes 14 seconds left in the first quarter.

Despite the fine, Walton said he does not regret his actions.

“It’s the same thing I said after the game; our guys aren’t getting … treated right, then I’m going to stand up for them,” Walton said. “It’s what we do as a team. I was raised that team is a family. You stand up for your family, you stand up for your brothers. As a head coach that’s what I’m going to do every time for my guys.”

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins grabbed forward Julius Randle by the arms and tussled with him, which resulted in Randle being thrown to the ground. The play did not result in a foul, which infuriated Walton.

Walton ran to midcourt to argue his case and shouted expletives at the official while guard Jordan Clarkson tried to hold him back.

Walton tore off his suit jacket as he left the court after his ejection.

Walton’s technicals were two of seven technical fouls called during the game; six of them were called on the Lakers.

Black and Calderon are getting closer

Lakers center Tarik Black and point guard Jose Calderon worked with trainers in the hallways of the facility where the Lakers held a shoot-around Wednesday morning.

Neither player practiced with the team, but they could return to practice soon, Walton said.

Black has a sprained right ankle and Calderon strained his right hamstring about two weeks ago.

Both were able to do some shooting after their teammates finished the shoot-around.

CBA agreement

The NBA announced the league and the players association reached a tentative agreement on a collective bargaining agreement.

The deal is reportedly for seven years and is pending ratification by the teams and players.

It was welcome news in the Lakers locker room.

“I’ve never experienced a lockout,” Randle said. “Metta [World Peace] to the left of me, we have veterans here, Luol [Deng], that have experienced lockouts. I’ve heard it’s not fun, especially when you come back, you’ve gotta play, you have to play three in a row, back to back to back.

“Now we can go into the summer with a clear conscience.”

