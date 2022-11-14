75 greatest Lakers players: Magic, Kobe and Kareem top the list

(Illustrations by Kevin Gold / For The Times)

Current and former L.A. Times staff members selected the 75 greatest Lakers players as the club celebrates its diamond jubilee.

Players were judged on how they performed for the Lakers, with a minimum of 100 games played with the franchise.

Those casting ballots were former columnists J.A. Adande and Mark Heisler, former staff writer Steve Springer, current staff writers Broderick Turner and Dan Woike, and assistant sports editor Dan Loumena.

Points awarded for each vote were 75 points for No. 1 descending to one point for No. 75. There were 47 unanimous selections, each among the top 49.

Adrian Dantley at No. 43 and Luke Walton at No. 45 ranked highest of the 10 players who made five ballots. Eleven players were on four ballots, three on three ballots and two made the team with only a pair of votes: Trevor Ariza and Lou Williams.

1. Magic Johnson (448 points)

The director of the Showtime era drew five first-place votes among the six panelists. The 6-foot-9 point guard was the conductor of no-look passes who averaged 19.5 points, 11.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 52.3% from the field and 84.9% from the free-throw line in 13 seasons, winning five NBA titles. Known for his showmanship, the 12-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA player was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.

2. Kobe Bryant (445)

The other first-place vote went to this five-time NBA champion as a youngster skied above the rim and a veteran featured a well-rounded game. The 6-6 shooting guard averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 83.7% from the line in 20 seasons. The 18-time All-Star was selected All-NBA 15 times and earned All-Defensive team honors 12 times. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (438)

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer spent 14 seasons with the Lakers, also winning five NBA championships. The 7-2 center famous for the unstoppable sky hook, averaged 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 blocked shots for L.A. The 19-time All-Star (six with Milwaukee) was selected All-NBA 10 times and All-Defensive six times with the Lakers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995.

4. Jerry West (432)

The Logo helped lead the Lakers to nine NBA Finals, winning one in the record-setting 1971-72 season, when the team won a record 33 games in a row. The 6-3 shooting guard was an All-Star in each of his 14 seasons with the Lakers as he averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% from the field and 81.4% from the line. He was selected All-NBA 12 times and All-Defensive five. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

5. Elgin Baylor (423)

One of the NBA’s first high fliers, this 6-5 forward averaged 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 14 seasons, the first two in Minneapolis and the last two appearing in only 11 games because of injuries. He shot 43.1% from the field and 78% from the line while helping the Lakers to eight NBA Finals. The 11-time All-Star was selected All-NBA 10 times. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

6. Shaquille O’Neal (422)

The most dominant big man of his era, he helped lead the Lakers to four NBA Finals appearances in five years, winning three in a row (2000-02). In eight seasons with the club, the 7-1 center averaged 27 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocked shots per game while shooting 57.6% from the field. A seven-time All-Star and eight-time All-NBA player with the franchise, he was All-Defensive three times. He was inducted into Hall of Fame in 2016.

7. (tie) LeBron James (407)

Likely to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this season, he led the Lakers to a title in the second of his four seasons in L.A. The 6-8 forward’s averages with the club match that of his younger days: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He has been selected an All-Star and All-NBA player in each of his seasons with the Lakers as he’s played nearly every position from the point to small-ball center.

7. (tie) George Mikan (407)

The NBA’s first dominant center at 6-foot-10, he led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA titles, including three in a row (1952-54). He became so dominant that rules were changed to limit his impact. In seven seasons, the four-time All-Star was a six-time All-NBA player, averaging 23.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists (blocked shots were not recorded then). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1959.

9. James Worthy (405)

Earning the nickname “Big Game James” for his stellar play in big moments, the 6-9 forward averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.1 steals during his 12 seasons, all with the Lakers. The seven-time All-Star won three NBA titles and was selected All-NBA twice while shooting 52.1% from the field and 76.9% from the line. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

10. Wilt Chamberlain (402)

During his five seasons with the Lakers, the 7-1 center averaged 17.7 points, an astounding 19.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 60.5% from the field. He helped them win their first title in Los Angeles, where he was a four-time All-Star while twice making the All-Defensive team and an All-NBA squad. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

11. Gail Goodrich (382)

Overshadowed as a young player by Baylor and West, this 6-1 point guard was an elite scorer who led the Lakers in scoring for four consecutive seasons, including their championship season of 1971-72. In nine seasons in L.A., he averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds plus 1.5 steals once it became a statistic starting in 1973-74, when he was All-NBA. The five-time All-Star was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

Lakers guard Gail Goodrich uses a screen from Wilt Chamberlain to drive past a falling Dave Wohl of the 76ers. (RBK / Associated Press)

12. Pau Gasol (379)

This future Hall of Famer helped return the Lakers to championship form with three NBA Finals appearances and titles in 2009 and 2010. In parts of seven season with L.A., he eclipsed his 18-year career averages with 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field and 78% from the line. The 7-foot forward/center was a three-time All-Star and All-NBA player with the Lakers.

13. Vern Mikkelsen (372)

The 6-7 power forward teamed with Mikan to form a one-two punch in the frontcourt that led to four NBA titles. In 10 seasons with Minneapolis, he averaged 14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1994.

14. (tie) Byron Scott (364)

The 6-3 shooting guard was an All-Rookie selection who fit well as a scoring threat alongside his Hall-of-Fame teammates during the Showtime era. In 11 seasons with L.A., including his first 10 when the team won three NBA titles, he averaged 15.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field, including 37.3% from deep, and 83.3% from the line.

14. (tie) Jamaal Wilkes (364)

This four-time NBA champion, including three with the early Showtime Lakers, was a 6-6 forward with a silky jumper who scored 37 points in the 1980 title-clinching win, when Magic Johnson had 42 points and played all five positions. In eight seasons in L.A., Wilkes averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 51.6% from the field and 75.4% from the line.

16. Michael Cooper (347)

The rail-thin 6-5 guard played primarily off the bench during the Showtime era, helping L.A. win five championships. During his 12-year career, all with the Lakers, he was All-Defensive eight times while averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds. At the height of his career, he played in 82 games for five consecutive seasons.

Lakers guards Michael Cooper and Byron Scott (4) trap Pistons guard Isiah Thomas during Game 2 of their 1988 NBA Finals. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)

17. Slater Martin (334)

The 5-10 point guard played the first seven seasons of his 11-year career with the Lakers, winning four of his five championships with Minneapolis. Known as a defensive specialist, he still averaged 9.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds. A seven-time All-Star (four with Lakers) and five-time All-NBA player (two with Lakers), he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

18. Anthony Davis (332)

In the first of his three seasons with the Lakers, the 6-10 big man helped deliver an NBA title alongside LeBron James. While struggling with injury issues the last two seasons, he’s still averaged 24.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocked shots while making the All-Star team each season in L.A.

19. Norm Nixon (330)

This 6-2 point guard played his first six NBA seasons with the Lakers, winning a pair of titles at the start of the Showtime era. A two-time All-Star, including in 1982 with the Lakers, he averaged 16.4 points, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals in L.A. before he was traded to the Clippers.

20. (tie) Derek Fisher (328)

The 6-1 point guard didn’t get a flashy nickname, but his steady play and several clutch performances helped the Lakers win five titles. In parts of 13 seasons with the Lakers, he averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 37.7% from three-point range and 79.9% at the line.

20. (tie) A.C. Green (328)

This 6-9 power forward became the NBA’s iron man, playing in a record 1,192 consecutive games. In nine seasons with the Lakers, including his first eight in the league, he won three titles. He averaged 10.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 50.3% from the field and 74.7% from the line in L.A. He was a one-time All-Star and All-Defensive selection.

Lakers forward A.C. Green battles for a loose ball against former Laker Kurt Rambis of Phoenix. (Alan Greth / Associated Press)

22. (tie) Clyde Lovellette (325)

One of the two players (along with Rajon Rondo) to win a title with the Lakers (1954) and Boston Celtics (twice), this 6-9 center played four seasons with Minneapolis, averaging 17.2 points and 11.2 rebounds while perfecting a one-handed shot. The four-time All-Star — once with the Lakers when he was All-NBA in 1956 — was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988.

22. (tie) Jim Pollard (325)

The 6-4 forward completed a frontcourt alongside George Mikan and Vern Mikkelson that was the best in the NBA. Pollard played on five title-winning teams while averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The four-time All-Star and All-NBA player, nicknamed “Kangaroo Kid” because he could dunk from the free-throw line, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1978.

24. Happy Hairston (319)

A 6-7 forward known for his rebounding prowess, he started for the 1971-72 Lakers that won 33 in a row and claimed L.A.'s first title. He joined the Lakers in 1969 and played parts of six seasons in L.A., averaging 15.2 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 48.2% from the field and 78.5% from the line.

25. Lamar Odom (311)

The 6-10 forward played seven seasons for the Lakers in the prime of his career, winning championships in 2009 and 2010 while earning sixth man of the year in 2011. He averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field for L.A.

26. (tie) Bob McAdoo (290)

One of the best-shooting big men of the 1970s and a five-time All-Star, the 6-9 forward became a force off the bench for the Showtime Lakers, helping them reach four NBA Finals in a row while winning two titles. In those four seasons, he averaged 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field and 75.9% from the line. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

26. (tie) Robert Horry (290)

While earning the nickname “Big Shot Bob,” this 6-10 forward was the perfect role player who won seven NBA titles with three teams, including three with the Lakers (2000-02). In his six-plus seasons in L.A. following a trade from Phoenix in 1997, he averaged 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field, including 32.5% from three-point range.

28. Rudy LaRusso (280)

The 6-7 power forward joined Elgin Baylor in the Minneapolis frontcourt in 1959 to form a dynamic duo, making three All-Star teams while helping the Lakers reach the NBA Finals three times. A five-time All-Star who made an All-Defensive team with the San Francisco Warriors, he averaged 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds in eight seasons with the Lakers.

29. Vlade Divac (279)

One of the early great Europeans, the 7-1 center from Serbia played the first seven seasons and the last of his 16-year career with the Lakers. The All-Rookie selection, who played in one All-Star game after he was traded for Kobe Bryant’s draft rights in 1996, averaged 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50.2% from the field for L.A. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Lakers center Vlade Divac blocks a layup by Magic guard Penny Hardaway. (Frank Wiese / Associated Press)

30. Kurt Rambis (258)

A blue-collar force in the paint, particularly on defense, this 6-8 power forward was part of four Showtime-era teams that won championships. In nine seasons with the Lakers, including his first seven in the NBA, Rambis averaged 4.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 55.0% from the field. His 57.4% shooting percentage in the playoffs ranks seventh.

31. Jim McMillian (253)

Although he only played three seasons of his nine-year NBA career with the Lakers, he replaced Elgin Baylor in the starting lineup during his second season. The 6-5 forward averaged 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds with L.A., winning the NBA title in 1972, when the team had a record 33-game winning streak. After Wilt Chamberlain retired, he was traded to Buffalo for center Elmore Smith.

32. Eddie Jones (244)

This 6-6 shooting guard made the All-Rookie team to start his Lakers career, which lasted until his fifth season, when he was traded to Charlotte in 1999, the year he made his second All-Defensive team. The three-time All-Star, including twice with L.A., averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lakers.

33. Rick Fox (242)

After six seasons in Boston, this 6-7 forward fit into whatever role the Lakers needed for the last seven seasons of his NBA career, from starter to reserve, while helping the team make the NBA Finals four times in five years and winning three titles (2000-02). He averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds with L.A. while shooting 34.5% from three-point range and 76.7% from the free-throw line.

34. Andrew Bynum (231)

Drafted out of high school, the 7-foot center entered the starting lineup during his second season and eventually helped the Lakers win a pair of titles (2009-10). In his seventh and final season with L.A., he was an All-Star and All-NBA selection. He averaged 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots a game while shooting 56.6% from the field for the Lakers.

35. Mychal Thompson (229)

After several solid seasons in Portland after an All-Rookie start, the 6-10 forward/center was acquired from San Antonio in a pivotal trade that helped the Lakers secure their final two Showtime-era titles (1987-88) over the aging Boston Celtics and Detroit “Bad Boy” Pistons. In five seasons in L.A., primarily anchoring the second unit, he averaged 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field.

36. Metta Sandiford-Artest (221)

Known as Metta World Peace after changing his name from Ron Artest, he joined the Lakers at age 30 and played six of his last seven NBA seasons in L.A. The 6-7 forward was a one-time All-Star and All-NBA selection before becoming a Laker and an early version of a 3-and-D player, averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 33.5% from three-point range in L.A. He was an All-Defensive selection four times.

37. Nick Van Exel (209)

This 6-1, score-first point guard played five seasons of his 13-year career with the Lakers, leaving as the team’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (later surpassed by Kobe Bryant). After an All-Rookie start, he was an All-Star in 1998, his final season in L.A. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.3 assists a game with the Lakers while shooting 36.4% from three-point range and 79.5% from the line.

38. Sam Perkins (197)

After a strong start to his career during seven seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, he rejoined North Carolina teammate James Worthy as a starter in the Lakers frontcourt for two-plus seasons before he was traded to Seattle in 1992. The smooth-shooting 6-9 forward/center averaged 14.6 points and 8.0 rebounds while knocking down 46.8% of his shots from the field and 82.1% of his free throws.

39. Cedric Ceballos (186)

This high-scoring, 6-6 forward played four seasons with Phoenix before the Lakers acquired him via trade in 1994. He became an All-Star his first season with L.A., when the team began winning again after three losing seasons. He averaged 20.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in his two-plus seasons with the Lakers, shooting 51.7% from the field and 77.0% from the line.

40. Elden Campbell (181)

The team’s leading scorer of the 1990s during eight-plus seasons in L.A., this 6-11 center was traded to Charlotte in 1999 as the Lakers rebuilt the team around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots while shooting 46.7% from the field for the Lakers.

Lakers center Elden Campbell drives to the basket against Knicks forward Buck Williams, left, and guard Charlie Ward. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

41. Dick Barnett (166)

This 6-4 shooting guard spent only three of his 14 NBA seasons with the Lakers but made an impact with his “fall back” left-handed jumper and quick wit. In the early 1960s, he averaged 16.8 points while shooting 44.8% from the field and 79.5% from the free-throw line. He went on to win two titles with New York, helping the Knicks defeat L.A. in the 1970 Finals.

42. Kyle Kuzma (164)

Once the future of a rebuilding franchise, the lanky 6-9 forward averaged double digits in scoring in each of his four seasons in L.A. before he was traded in the Russell Westbrook deal. Kuzma, who won a title with the team in 2020, spent a majority of his time in the starting lineup, averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% from the field, including 33.8% from deep.

43. Adrian Dantley (153)

While the high-scoring, 6-5 forward played only 116 games over two seasons with the Lakers in the late 1970s early in his career, he was productive. He averaged 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field and 82.5% from the line. An All-Star in six of the next seven seasons after he left L.A., Dantley was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

44. Glen Rice (140)

A three-time All-Star when he arrived as a veteran sharpshooter in 1998, he played his role adeptly in helping the Lakers win the 2000 title. In two seasons in L.A., the 6-8 forward averaged 16.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 37.6% from three-point range and 87.0% from the line.

45. Luke Walton (137)

The ultimate role player with a high IQ and future as a coach, he played part of nine seasons with the Lakers during a 10-year career. For parts of three seasons between championship runs in the 2000s, he was a full-time or part-time starter. He averaged 4.9 points while shooting 43.3% from the field and 72.4% from the line.

46. Dwight Howard (135)

A perennial All-Star and All-NBA player who was among the best defensive centers in the league before he joined the Lakers in 2012 for an injury-riddled season, this 6-10 superman earned a measure of redemption by contributing to the 2020 championship run. The future Hall of Famer averaged 10.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots during three seasons in L.A.

47. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (123)

A prototypical 3-and-D wing, the 6-5 shooting guard helped the team win the 2020 championship as a role player who was in and out of the starting lineup. In four seasons with L.A., he averaged 11.1 points while shooting 37.8% from three-point range and 82.3% at the line.

48. Jim Chones (118)

The 6-11 big man, who left college early to play in the ABA, was drafted by the Lakers in 1973 and then shipped soon after to Cleveland. Upon rejoining the Lakers in 1979, he played all 82 games in each of his two seasons with the team, averaging 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds and providing a solid frontcourt partner for Abdul-Jabbar during the 1980 title run.

49. Frank Selvy (116)

He played five-plus seasons of his nine-year journeyman career with the Lakers, starting in Minneapolis. The 6-3 shooting guard was a two-time All-Star, including in 1962 with L.A., who averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in four seasons with the Lakers.

50. Brian Shaw (112)

The 6-6 guard played the final four seasons of his 14-year career with the Lakers as a key role player and locker-room leader during the 2000, 2001 and 2002 championship runs. His numbers were unspectacular — 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 38.5% shooting from the field — but his poise and grasp of the triangle offense paid dividends.

Former Laker and acting coach Brian Shaw talks with point guard Derek Fisher in 2010. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

51. Julius Randle (109)

A focal point of the Lakers’ rebuilding process at the end of Bryant’s career, the 6-8 power forward played only one game as a rookie because of an injury before he showed a deft scoring touch the next three seasons. He averaged 13.5 points on 49.3% shooting and 8.9 rebounds while switching between starting and reserve roles.

52. Hot Rod Hundley (108)

This 6-4 guard was known for his flair — and later, his broadcasting acumen — but also could play. In six seasons with the Lakers — three in Minneapolis and three in L.A. — the two-time All-Star averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds, although he was not part of any title-winning teams despite three trips to the Finals.

53. Tom Hawkins (107)

This 6-5 forward, Notre Dame’s first Black All-American, played the first three and last three of his 10 NBA seasons for the Lakers, starting in 1959 with Minneapolis. He averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lakers, playing in three NBA Finals.

54. Brandon Ingram (106)

The talented 6-9 forward played his first three seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, following an All-Rookie year with two more stellar seasons before he was traded in the deal for Anthony Davis. He averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field while a Laker.

55. Pat Riley (105)

The future coach of the Showtime Lakers began his playing career with the San Diego Rockets before landing with L.A. in 1970. He became part of the “Pine Brothers” backing up superstar teammates, winning a title in 1972 when the Lakers won a record 33 consecutive games. In parts of six season with L.A., the athletic, 6-3 guard averaged 7.8 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

56. Sedale Threatt (104)

This combo guard joined the Lakers at age 30 for the 1991-92 season and flourished as a starter in his first two seasons, averaging 15.1 points. Five of his final six seasons of a 14-year career were in L.A., where he averaged 11.9 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field and 82.9% from the line.

57. Dick Garmaker (102)

He played only six seasons in the NBA, parts of five with Minneapolis when he was a four-time All-Star and a one-time All-NBA selection. The 6-3 shooting guard was the Lakers’ third-leading scorer in the 1959 NBA Finals at 19.3 points a game. He averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from the field and 78.6% from the line.

58. Jordan Clarkson (93)

After an All-Rookie campaign with the Lakers, the 6-4 shooting guard averaged 14.3 points on 44.2% shooting from the field and 80.7% from the line in four-plus seasons with L.A. He was traded in 2018 along with Larry Nance Jr. to Cleveland.

59. Keith Erickson (92)

The athletic 6-5 guard/forward spent the prime of his 12-year career with the Lakers from 1968 to ’73. He played in three NBA Finals but was injured for most the 1972 title run. In five seasons with L.A., he averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 74.4% at the line.

60. Lucius Allen (86)

The speedy, 6-2 point guard spent three seasons of his 10-year career with the Lakers in the 1970s, becoming the team’s third-leading scorer for two of those. He averaged 16.0 points and 5.1 assists with L.A. while shooting 45.2% from the field and 77.3% at the line.

Lakers guard Lucius Allen drives the baseline against Nets forward Jan Van Breda Kolff in 1977. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

61. (tie) Alex Caruso (81)

A fan favorite as well as a role player on the 2020 championship team, the 6-4 guard spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, working his way onto the team from the G League. He averaged 5.9 points on 42.9% shooting from the field, including 37.7% from deep, and 72% at the line while providing outstanding defense.

61. (tie) Elmore Smith (81)

The 7-foot center played only two seasons with L.A. in the mid-1970s but made an impact, particularly on defense, as he started in place of the retired Wilt Chamberlain. He averaged 11.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocked shots with L.A. He was part of the trade in 1977 to acquire Abdul-Jabbar from Milwaukee.

63. Archie Clark (77)

This 6-2 guard played the first two seasons of his 10-year career with L.A., scoring 19.3 points a game to help the Lakers reach the 1968 Finals. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his two seasons. He was traded before his third season to Philadelphia in the deal for Chamberlain.

64. (tie) Leroy Ellis (73)

The 6-10 big man began his 14-year career in 1962 with the Lakers, playing four seasons before returning to the team for parts of two seasons in the early ‘70s when he was a reserve on the 1972 championship team. He played in three other NBA Finals in the ‘60s and averaged 8.1 points and 6.8 rebounds with L.A.

64. (tie) Larry Foust (73)

The 6-9 center played parts of three seasons with the Lakers toward the end of his 12-year career, including all 72 games in his two full seasons with Minneapolis in the late 1950s. The eight-time All-Star, including two appearance while a Laker, averaged 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds with Minneapolis, helping the team reach the 1959 Finals.

66. (tie) Cazzie Russell (72)

The flashy forward joined the Lakers in 1974 at age 30 and continued to be a dynamic scorer during three seasons with L.A. He averaged 14.5 points on 47.7% shooting from the field while converting 84.1% of his free throws.

66. (tie) Whitey Skoog (72)

The 5-11 shooting guard won NBA titles in each of his first three seasons to start his six-year career with Minneapolis. He’s also credited as one of the first players to utilize a jump shot when a set shot ruled the game. He averaged 8.2 points on 37.7% shooting from the field and 79.9% at the line.

68. Devean George (71)

Another player to win three NBA championships in a row to start his Lakers career, this 6-8 forward played seven seasons in L.A. starting in 1999. Primarily a reserve, he replaced an injured Rick Fox during the team’s push to the 2004 NBA Finals. He averaged 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 34% from three-point range.

69. Connie Hawkins (69)

A high-flying and high-scoring forward for two seasons in the ABA and parts of five seasons with the Phoenix Suns, he joined L.A. at the start of the 1973-74 season via trade at age 31. In parts of two seasons with the Lakers, he averaged 11 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field.

70. Mike McGee (68)

A prolific scorer off the bench, this 6-5 guard/forward won a pair of title with the Showtime Lakers, earning the nickname “Point-a-Minute” McGee. In five seasons with the Lakers, he averaged 8.2 points while shooting 51.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Lakers guard Lou Williams drives against Raptors guard Cory Joseph. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

71. Lou Williams (66)

Another prolific scorer, particularly off the bench, the 6-3 shooting guard played parts of two seasons with the Lakers. The three-time sixth man of the year (once before arriving in L.A. and twice after joining the Clippers), he averaged 16.8 points while shooting 36.4% from deep and 85.4% at the line.

72. Horace Grant (63)

The 6-10 power forward known for his wraparound goggles and stellar defensive play (four all-defensive team selections), Grant played parts of two season with the Lakers, including the 2001 championship season when he started 77 regular-season games and every playoff game. He averaged 6.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.8% for L.A., including in the 2004 NBA Finals.

73. Mitch Kupchak (57)

He played parts of four seasons over a five-year span with the Lakers, missing the 1982-83 season because of a knee injury. The 6-10 forward averaged 6.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.3% from the field. He was a valuable reserve during the 1985 championship run and soon moved into an executive role after his playing days.

74. Trevor Ariza (55)

A valuable reserve and part-time starter for most of his two-plus seasons with the Lakers early in his career, the 6-8 forward was a prototypical 3-and-D wing during two runs to the NBA Finals and a title in 2009. Ariza returned in 2021-22 for an injury-plagued season. He averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals with the Lakers.

75. Darrall Imhoff (49)

This 6-10 big man played four of his 12 NBA seasons with the Lakers, earning one All-Star selection in 1967 when he averaged 12.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He was part of the trade that brought Chamberlain, whom he was guarding the night Chamberlain scored 100 points, to L.A. Imhoff averaged 7.6 points and 9.4 rebounds with the Lakers.

Others receiving votes

Jim Krebs (48), Jordan Farmar (47), Sasha Vujacic (47), D’Angelo Russell (45), Walt Hazzard (45), Jim Brewer (43), Larry Spriggs (41), Mark Landsberger (38), Bill Bridges (36), Mel Counts (36), Dick Schnitker (35), Rajon Rondo (31), Nick Young (31), Anthony Peeler (27), Ron Harper (25), Lou Hudson (21), Eddie Jordan (20), Kermit Washington (20), Don Ford (16), Slick Leonard (12), Steve Blake (9), Ray Felix (9), Bob Leonard (8), Jim Price (8), Brian Cook (6), Stu Lantz (5), Larry Drew (4), Ivica Zubac (3), Larry Nance Jr. (2), Ronny Turiaf (1).

Note: All Things Lakers database and basketballreference.com were used in compiling this list.