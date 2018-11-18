Lakers' winning streak vanishes against the Magic

The Magic started the game one for nine from three-point range, but made six of their next 10 three-pointers to open up a 62-53 halftime lead. Ross, the team's best shooter over the past two weeks, started the run with a 3 from the wing that gave Orlando its first lead (34-32), and Vucevic nailed one with less than a second left in the half to give the Magic a nine-point advantage.