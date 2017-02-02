Lakers hire Magic Johnson to advise ownership

To advise her during a potential crossroads for the organization, Lakers President Jeanie Buss is turning to one of her late father’s closest friends.

The Lakers have hired Hall of Famer Magic Johnson as an advisor.

Johnson's duties will include “collaborating with coaches, evaluating and mentoring players, assessing future franchise needs, and helping ownership to determine the best path for growth and success,” according to a release published on the team website.

Johnson will report directly to Buss.

“Everyone knows my love for the Lakers," Johnson said in the release. "Over the years, I have considered other management opportunities, however my devotion to the game and Los Angeles make the Lakers my first and only choice. I will do everything in my power to help return the Lakers to their rightful place among the elite teams of the NBA.”

Johnson spent 13 seasons playing for the Lakers, winning five championships and three MVP awards. During that time, he grew especially close with Lakers owner Jerry Buss, who sold him an ownership stake in the organization after he retired from playing. Johnson, who also has an ownership stake in the Dodgers and the Los Angeles Sparks, sold his share of the Lakers in 2010.

He maintained an honorary position with the team until last summer. In June, the team removed his name from Lakers staff listings, where he had been called a vice president. The Lakers said the move was made at Johnson's behest to eliminate any confusion concerning whether he was advising the team.

Still, he and Jeanie Buss have remained friends. Two weeks ago they had dinner together before he joined Buss in her seats to watch the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers are 17-34 under first-year head coach Luke Walton, having already won as many games as they did last season. And though that shows improvement, it might not be enough improvement to avoid seismic changes at the highest levels of the organization.

In April 2014, Lakers executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss told The Times that he would step down if the Lakers were not in contention for a Western Conference championship in three or four years. Jeanie Buss has the power to remove her brother from that role if he does not remove himself.

