Dirk Nowitzki eclipses 30,000 career points in Mavericks win over Lakers

That infuriatingly gorgeous fadeaway jump shot so emblematic of Dirk Nowitzki’s career made an everlasting mark on the NBA Tuesday night.

Nowitzki stepped back and shot it over Larry Nance Jr. making a shot from the right wing. With the bucket, he eclipsed 30,000 career points.

Perhaps fueled by the energy of the historic night, the Mavericks beat the Lakers with ease, 122-111.

Nowitzki scored 25 points, all of them in the first half. He had 18 by the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, the Mavericks led 70-52.

Lakers forward Julius Randle notched a triple-double for the third time this season. He is the first Laker to have three triple-doubles in one season since Kobe Bryant did it in the 2004-05 season. Randle scored 13 points with 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 19-45.

This was the second time Nowitzki reached a milestone against the Lakers. In 2010, he scored his 20,000th point against the Lakers.

