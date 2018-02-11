Five takeaways from the Lakers' 130-123 loss to the Dallas Mavericks

5.) By the third quarter it was clear that no matter the outcome, Walton was going to be furious about this game. Coaches often say it's easier to drive home a message after a loss. In this case, the Lakers weren't able to overcome their defensive lapses and communication problems. Larry Nance Jr. was a good communicator on defense, and it seems that the Lakers missed that Saturday night. Bringing a new player into the fold, one who isn't totally familiar with the Lakers' system, also presents challenges. Walton didn't buy that, though. "It should not have" affected the communication, he said. "It's as simple as calling a switch. We have words for it, but it's that simple. And a lot of times it was guys that have been here all year."