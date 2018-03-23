Lakers' Lonzo Ball misses two three-pointers in final minute of 128-125 loss to Pelicans

With 58.4 seconds left, Lonzo Ball stood beyond the three-point line at the top of the key, all alone without a single Pelicans player within five feet of him.
The Lakers trailed 126-125 and a score would have given the them back a lead they lost during the fourth quarter.
With 17.2 seconds left in the game, he got the opportunity again. The score hadn't changed and Ball had an open look from three-point range. He shot the ball again, and missed again.
The Lakers lost to the Pelicans, 128-125, to fall to 31-40. The Pelicans improved to 43-30 and secured their third win in three days.
Anthony Davis scored 33 points against the Lakers, and had 98 points total during the Pelicans' unusual tripleheader.
Ball finished with six points, nine assists and 13 rebounds on one-of-12 shooting from three-point range.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 28 points, including eight three-pointers, which tied a career high.
Pelicans guards Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo contributed 50 points together.
The Lakers were outscored in the paint, 80-48.
They led by 11 after scoring a season-high 108 points through three quarters
Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli