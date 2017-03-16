Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka meet individually with players after Lakers practice

As soon as he finished addressing the media after Thursday’s practice in El Segundo, Luke Walton strolled over to the side of the court where Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and Jordan Clarkson had gathered.

“Earv!” Walton said, greeting the Lakers president of basketball operations.

Johnson and Pelinka watched Thursday’s practice, then spent time with the team's players afterward. They talked with Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram together. They spoke with Clarkson, in part about how he can better communicate with his teammates.

“I’ve always been not the most talkative guy, but that’s what I was just talking about with them,” Clarkson said. “Being able to get that with my teammates, being able to talk to them, communicate with them, see what’s going on. … It’s really cool. It’s good for us, being able to talk to them, pick their brains as well. Just having that level of just that open-door presence.”

They told Ivica Zubac they’d be watching him this summer.

“I gotta work hard this summer because this summer is very important for me,” Zubac said of their message. “Now everybody knows me. I gotta be better than this season.”

Pelinka and Johnson also met individually with Timofey Mozgov, Luol Deng and Tarik Black.

Then Pelinka and Johnson walked across the court to where Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell had been meeting with associate head coach Brian Shaw. With Pelinka to his right and Johnson to his left, Russell was the last player on the court.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Twitter: @taniaganguli