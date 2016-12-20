Lakers report: Larry Nance Jr. injures knee in defeat

Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. left Thursday’s game against the Hornets in the third quarter with a left knee injury. Nance had an X-ray in the arena that was negative for any fractures. He will have an MRI exam on Wednesday in Miami.

Nance suffered the injury after fighting for a loose ball. He didn’t fall to the ground, but stood on the court and called for help.

When teammates Thomas Robinson and Timofey Mozgov went over, Nance put an arm around each player’s shoulders and they helped him walk off without putting pressure on his left leg.

Nance was on crutches as he left the arena after the game, the Lakers said.

“That’s gonna be a tough loss,” Coach Luke Walton said. “Larry gives us a lot of versatility; he’s probably our most intelligent player as far as reading defenses and being able to cover for people. With him able to shoot and roll to the rim and get extra possessions for us, however long he’s out is gonna be a huge loss for us.”

Nance played 21 minutes and had 10 points, two assists and four rebounds. He also had two steals and two turnovers.

Two years ago, Nance suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“He’s a big piece of our team,” guard Jordan Clarkson said. “I think he’ll be all right. They said it wasn’t looking too bad. We’ll see.”

Ingram’s homecoming

Brandon Ingram made his way through the crowd from his hometown of Kinston, N.C., taking photos, signing hats and giving hugs. An older man stood at the top of the section and waved down to him, so Ingram walked up to say hello.

“I think the guy has been at probably every one of my high school games,” Ingram said. “Today was actually his birthday. I went up there to say my thanks. I just knew he would be there for support.”

About 450 people bought tickets through a group sale organized in Ingram’s hometown. The tickets were at a discounted rate and included the chance for a meet and greet with Ingram before the game.

Kinston is about 250 miles away from Charlotte, a nearly four-hour drive. So while Ingram took the two-hour trip to Durham to see a game at Duke, where he played college ball, he wasn’t able to get to Kinston during this Lakers trip.

The people of Kinston brought home to Ingram.

“Where I’m from you probably know everybody,” Ingram said. “I think I knew every one of them out there.”

Russell feeling healthier

As the Lakers pay close attention to D’Angelo Russell’s left knee, Russell said it was improving.

“I don’t really think about it when I’m playing,” Russell said.

Russell missed 11 games with a left knee injury and then was said to be “rested” against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. The rest had to do with his knee and the fact that the Lakers were on the second game of a back-to-back.

Walton said the Lakers would watch Russell this week to make sure he didn’t have any more issues. He does not want Russell to be in a situation where he’ll have to take off games regularly. If that happens, Walton said the Lakers will consider shutting down Russell so he can heal.

On Tuesday, Russell finished with 15 points, five assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes.

“He started the game, he was phenomenal,” Walton said. “He was finding weak-side shooters. Was attacking the rim. He came out and started the game great for us.”

The big bronze

A bronze statue of Shaquille O’Neal will be unveiled in Star Plaza at Staples Center on March 24. The nine-foot, 1,200-pound statue will be suspended 10 feet above the ground.