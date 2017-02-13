Magic Johnson: Lakers rebuild will take three to five years

Lakers advisor Magic Johnson believes it will take three to five years for the team to get “back rolling,” he said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning,” a national television show which interviewed him Monday.

During the interview, Johnson said he and Lakers co-owner and President Jeanie Buss discussed his hiring while having dinner together last month.

“I began to tell her what I felt about the team, and the direction that the team was headed and I didn’t think it was a good direction,” Johnson said. “I said, ‘What are you going to do?’ She said, ‘I’m going to make some changes.’ I said, ‘OK, what are you going to do? Who are you going to bring in?’ She said, ‘You.’ ”

Johnson reports directly to Buss, who hired him on February 2 as an advisor. His role has not yet been clearly defined, but he told USA Today he wants to “call the shots.” Johnson also told the publication that he expected his role will be defined by the end of the season, and that he wants to work well with Lakers Coach Luke Walton.

The two plan to meet at some point over lunch, but that meeting hasn't been finalized yet.

“When the time is there, we’ll sit down,” Walton said. “We’re going to coach this team the way we think is best for our guys to win and what gives us the best chance of growing in a certain direction for the future. But obviously, we’d love to have Magic’s input on those types of things.”

Walton’s contract is a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option. While reluctant to comment on Johnson's interview, he did say three to five years sounds “normal for a rebuild.”

He won't have to worry about Johnson getting too involved with his work, though. On CBS, Johnson said he does not plan to get involved in coaching.

“Dr. [Jerry] Buss wanted me to coach 16 games; that was the worst time of my life,” Johnson said of his stint at the end of the 1993-94 season. “I never wanted to be a coach. It’s hard. Coaching is difficult. I respect coaches in all leagues. You’ve gotta deal with egos, playing time and all of that. That’s not a specialty of mine. I understand the game inside and out.”

Johnson said he has had four offers over the years “to run teams, to own teams.” Specifically he said he was given the opportunity to “run” the New York Knicks. But, Johnson said, he wasn’t interested in working for any team except the Lakers.

