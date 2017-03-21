Lakers sign David Nwaba for the rest of the season

David Nwaba will be with the Lakers for at least the rest of the season.

After two 10-day contracts, the Lakers signed Nwaba for the rest of the season and have a team option to retain him for another year.

“We have been impressed by David’s focus and determination, especially on defense,” Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “He has a mentality about him that is infectious, and he works hard every day to improve himself. He has brought energy to both our Lakers and D-Fenders games, and has certainly earned his spot on the roster.”

Nwaba is a Los Angeles native, a graduate of University High and the first NBA player from Cal Poly. He spent most of the season playing for the D-Fenders, the Lakers’ Development League affiliate, who signed him after a tryout this summer.

In the 10 games in which Nwaba has played, he’s totaled 36 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks, while averaging 14.4 minutes per game. He started twice at shooting guard this season.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli