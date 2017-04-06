More upheaval in Lakers' front office with Glenn Carraro's departure

Another change hit the Lakers front office Thursday when assistant general manager Glenn Carraro resigned after five years in the role.

Carraro had been with the Lakers organization since 2000, the same year Mitch Kupchak became the team’s general manager.

It’s unclear what the Lakers will do with his position, but the team wished him well and thanked him for his years with the organization.

The opening could create an opportunity for Ryan West, the Lakers’ director of player personnel and a son of Lakers legend Jerry West. West has been in his current role for two seasons after three years as the Lakers’ assistant director of scouting.

After taking over as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations last month, Magic Johnson hinted at possible changes within the front office.

“We’re evaluating everybody, of course we’ll sit down with them,” he said when asked specifically about West and Carraro. “We don’t know if we’re going to change out or not. We are happy with some of those guys, no question about it. Then we’ve got to decide. This is a big job we have. ...

“We know we have to have world- class talent working with us. We’re going to see if we have that in house and if we don’t we’ll make changes.”

The two youngest sons of late owner Jerry Buss also are prominently involved in the front office.

Joey Buss, a part owner and alternate governor to his sister Jeanie, also is the CEO of the L.A. D-Fenders, the Lakers’ Development League affiliate.

Jesse Buss, youngest of the six siblings who share an ownership stake in the Lakers, currently holds the titles of assistant general manager and director of scouting.

More anti-tank talk

Coach Luke Walton was asked Thursday what he says to fans who wished the Lakers had lost Wednesday night in order to preserve a better chance at getting a top-three pick in next month’s draft lottery.

“Nothing,” Walton said. “We’re not going to tell our guys to go out there and lose.

“That’s not what sports is about. That’s not how any of these guys got here. It’s not right. It’s the players’ job when they’re on the floor to play as hard as they can every game that they can. So they did their job last night.”

The Lakers are 11/2 games ahead of the last-place Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings. They also have a better record than the Brooklyn Nets, who are last in the Eastern Conference.

Injury update

Jordan Clarkson didn’t practice Thursday, the Lakers said, and D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram were limited.

All three are nursing knee injuries.

Clarkson suffered what was called a left knee contusion during the third quarter of Wednesday’s game at San Antonio. He didn’t play in the fourth. The Lakers listed him as questionable for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Ingram has been dealing with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. It’s an injury he might have played with had the Lakers been in the playoff race, but in their current state his future takes precedence. Ingram is listed as probable but is expected to have his minutes restricted.

Russell, who sat out Wednesday because of a sore left knee, is probable for Friday’s game.

