Lonzo Ball: Lakers' mentality is about defensive grit and making people 'fear you'

Lonzo Ball’s dynamic passing ability wasn’t on display Tuesday during the Lakers’ first practice of the season.

That’s because the practice was almost entirely focused on defense.

“We actually met before media day, talked about the goals, got everything out there, fired everybody up,” Ball said. “… Have a Lakers mentality.… Basically they said it starts with defense, defensive grit. Challenge one another and then go on the court and make people fear you.”

Ball embraced the challenge in his first official Lakers practice. As the practice went on, Luke Walton liked what he saw from his rookie point guard.

“Lonzo was good,” Walton said. “He’s got length too. So a lot of what we’re trying to do, a huge part of defense is communicating, talking. He got louder as the day went on. He’s got length to where when he jumps up and contests a shot he can make people miss. By the end of practice he was doing that so it was good to see.”

Defense was Walton’s point of emphasis last season too. He began his first training camp as a head coach with defensive drills. The message never quite translated to success on the court, though. The Lakers finished the year as the worst defensive team in the NBA.

Ball’s hallmark is the way he can run an offense. But he understands, as the Lakers coaches constantly preach, that a competent defense can help a dynamic offense.

“I’m just trying to get stronger,” Ball said. “… Playing defense out here versus grown men it’s physical, especially guarding Julius when he comes down to the left; it’s a lot of work but just got to put it in and keep moving forward.”

