Josh Hart leaves Lakers' trip after breaking left hand in practice

Lakers rookie Josh Hart returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday after breaking his left hand during practice.
Hart had X-rays in Miami that confirmed a fracture on his fourth metacarpal, the bone that starts in the hand and extends into the ring finger.
The Lakers' team doctors will evaluate Hart's injury in California and determine whetherhe needs surgery.
Hart was the 30th pick in June's draft after spending four years at Villanova. He has played in 55 of the Lakers' 60 games this season, starting in 20. He's averaged 21.5 minutes, 6.6 point and 3.7 rebounds per game with five double-doubles.
Hart is naturally a shooting guard, but as the Lakers shifted around lineups while Lonzo Ball was out with a sprained knee, their best starting group involved playing Hart at small forward. Once Hart became a steady starter for the Lakers, they went 7-3.
