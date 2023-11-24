Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers’ Rui Hachimura out indefinitely after surgery to repair broken nose

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura catches his breath during a break in play.
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura is out indefinitely following surgery to repair a nasal fracture.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Lakers, who have had their share of injury struggles early in the season, were dealt another blow Friday when the team announced Rui Hachimura underwent surgery to repair a nasal fracture.

Hachimura sustained the injury Wednesday in the Lakers’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He will be reevaluated in a week.

Hachimura is averaging 11.8 points as one of the Lakers’ primary reserves. He joins a group of injured players that includes Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish, who injured his groin this week.

Advertisement

The Lakers said testing on Reddish didn’t show major damage and hope he’ll return shortly. He’s listed as day-to-day.

It’s the second time Hachimura has been sidelined this season; he suffered a concussion in the third game and missed the next four.

The Lakers begin a four-game road trip Saturday in Cleveland.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement