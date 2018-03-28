Lakers' Isaiah Thomas to miss rest of season after he undergoes hip surgery on Thursday

"Yeah, he was great," Lakers coach Luke Walton said when asked if the Lakers would have interest in Thomas this offseason. "I mean what a tough player he is. Never complained. Every time I asked him how he was doing, he said, 'I feel great, coach.' Told him if you ever need practices off, whatever it is, take them. He was in here every day doing his thing. Obviously he was in some pain, had some discomfort, but I didn't know about it because he was always saying how good he felt."