Lakers waive Tarik Black ahead of his contract becoming guaranteed

The Lakers waived center Tarik Black on Saturday, three days before his contract was set to become guaranteed for the 2017-18 season.

Black’s contract is worth $6.655 million for next season, a salary he could still receive if another team claims his contract off waivers within 48 hours.

“It's been absolutely amazing and invigorating,” Black said in a post on Instagram. “I would like to thank the Lakers for an amazing ride and being there for me. From the staff, the team, and the fans I am indescribably grateful. You all opened the doors for me to live a dream to play for such an organization. I love you all and the Lakers are forever in my heart.”

Waiving Black leaves the Lakers with 14 contracts on their books for next season totaling $72.739 million. The salary cap for the 2017-18 season is $99.093 million. The salary cap floor is 90% of that number, which means the Lakers have about $17 million to spend this year to reach it.

Black originally joined the Lakers in December 2014 when they claimed him off waivers from the Houston Rockets during his rookie season.

In his 2 1/2 seasons with the Lakers, Black averaged 5.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Black started 16 games last season, many of them at center when the Lakers benched Timofey Mozgov. Black was later replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Ivica Zubac.

