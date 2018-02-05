Five takeaways from the Lakers' 108-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder

4. There was a moment in the game when Larry Nance Jr. was about to be hit with a technical. He was called for a foul, he screamed an expletive at the ref and Luke Walton jumped in and screamed over him. Walton got the technical, his sixth of the season. Moments later, Nance walked over to thank him. "He said, 'Thank you for saving me $2,500,'" Walton said. "I said, 'No problem that's my job.'" Walton complains about officiating plenty but he doesn't want his players doing that. "I have Larry's back," he said.