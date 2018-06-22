Lakers draft Moritz Wagner with No. 25 pick

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka selected a player from his alma mater in the first round.
The Lakers took Michigan’s Moritz Wagner with the 25th pick in the draft. The forward helped Michigan to the national championship game, which Pelinka attended. Wagner led Michigan in scoring with 14.6 points and rebounds with 7.1 per game.
Wagner worked out for the Lakers on June 3 and June 18.
The Berlin native is 6 feet 11 and 245 pounds, having spent his three seasons at Michigan working to increase his weight after coming in at 205 pounds. The Lakers were interested in shooters and big men who could space the floor. Wagner made 39.4% of his three-pointers last season and attempted 160 threes.
The Lakers acquired their pick this February in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson were sent to the Cavaliers in exchange for that draft pick, Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye.
The 2018 draft marked the end of the Lakers’ penance for the 2012 sign and trade in which they acquired Steve Nash. The Lakers gave up their first-round pick this year, which went to the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia selected Mikal Bridges, from Villanova, but traded him to the Phoenix Suns.