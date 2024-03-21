10 players the Lakers will be scouting during NCAA tournament

The NCAA Tournament begins this week, traditionally an important time for NBA executives to briefly turn their attention to potential draft picks while their clubs key in for either the postseason or offseason.

The Lakers are no different — with Rob Pelinka on the road scouting during conference tournaments. The team is in a unique position — it could have a first-round pick in the middle of the round or it could complete its deal with New Orleans and send that pick to the Pelicans.

That’s up to New Orleans.

But with the 2024 draft projecting as weaker than 2025, and with the chance the Lakers won’t have as good of injury luck at the top of their roster, New Orleans may defer another year.

Another factor — the Lakers might use the pick in a draft-night trade in another round of star chasing for the final stages of LeBron James’ career.

With international players like Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher and two top prospects from the G-League Ignite team projected to be drafted early, some top college players could be on the board whenever the Lakers pick.

We spoke to some scouts to compile a quick guide of players in the tournament the Lakers could have on their radar: