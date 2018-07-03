Las Vegas oddsmakers were ready for LeBron James to join the Lakers

“It’s a much more fine-tuned process today. Now, we have a strong way to monitor all this information,” Kornegay said. “The first time LeBron did this there were a lot of rumors he was going to the [Miami] Heat and we got the news before the general market from sources, reading between the lines, and adjusted the numbers” to soften the odds, Kornegay said. “ … Four years ago, the Cavaliers were still 40-1 to 50-1 before he announced her was coming home … and we took some big hits because we couldn’t verify the information and we deep down didn’t really think he was going to Cleveland … our mistake.”