Lakers Coach Luke Walton is ejected in first period of game against Kings

Lakers Coach Luke Walton was ejected from Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings with 4:14 left in the first quarter. Associate head coach Brian Shaw took over Walton's responsibilities.

Walton grew livid when Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins grabbed Julius Randle's arms from behind, causing him to be thrown to the ground. Cousins also fell to the ground on the play.

The play happened on the end of the court farthest away from the Lakers' bench when the Lakers led the Kings 17-14. Walton walked into the middle of the floor, past half court, and Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson held him back.

Walton was assessed two technical fouls and Randle was also assessed a technical foul. Kings guard Darren Collison made all three free throws.

The head coach ripped off his suit jacket as he went into the locker room.