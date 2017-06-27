Angels' Ricky Nolasco pitches to his strengths in win over Dodgers

The Dodgers had not hit a home run in more consecutive games since they called Brooklyn home. No major league pitcher had given up more home runs this season than the Angels’ Ricky Nolasco.

So, of course, Nolasco did not give up a home run on Monday.

He did not give up a run of any kind. Neither did any of the three relievers that followed him, as the Angels stopped the Dodgers’ 10-game winning streak with a 4-0 victory at Dodger Stadium.

The Angels (41-39) won their third consecutive game. It’s the first time since June 7 that they have not been within a game of .500.

“You’re not going to throw a parade,” Manager Mike Scioscia said.

Here’s a statistic worth celebrating: The Angels’ relievers have the lowest earned-run average of any bullpen in the American League West.

The relievers projected to be their top three — Cam Bedrosian, Andrew Bailey and Huston Street — have combined to pitch 12 innings this season.

The slack has been more than picked up by Bud Norris, Yusmeiro Petit, Blake Parker, David Hernandez and Keynan Middleton — the first two acquired via minor league free agency, the others via a waiver claim, a minor league trade, and the third round of the draft, respectively. Bedrosian and Street were activated this month.

“It’s easy to match up when you’ve got four or five guys throwing the ball well,” Scioscia said. “It’s a little more difficult when you’ve got maybe six outs in your pen you can rely on.”

Nolasco (3-9) had lost each of his previous seven starts, tying the franchise record for consecutive starts with a loss. The Angels had scored a total of 14 runs in those seven games.

Then again, his ERA was above 5.00. In 11 starts after the Angels acquired him last season, his ERA was 3.21.

On Monday, he scattered five hits over 6⅓ innings, leaving only after a ball bounded off his shin. The Angels expect him to make his next start.

“Hopefully, he took some steps to get to be the pitcher he was at the end of last year,” Scioscia said, “when he was throwing the ball as well as anybody in our league.”

Nolasco has given up a few more hits and walks than usual. His strikeout rate is up too. But the outlier is home runs allowed: more than double his career rate.

He said the issues involve command of all his pitches and effectiveness of his breaking pitches. He scoffed at the suggestion he might have changed his game plan to combat the homer-happy Dodgers.

“I always pitch to my strengths,” Nolasco said. “I always have, my whole career. I know the game has changed with all these reports. I’m stubborn. I kind of like that.”

