Cal League is an overlooked diamond in Southern California

With some fans complaining that it is getting more and more difficult to take their family to more than one Dodgers or Angels game a year because of the expense involved, a low-cost alternative is often overlooked.
The California League, a Class A league, has four teams in Southern California, all of which offer traditional minor league entertainment: mascots, between-inning games, video board quizzes and more, all for the cost of admission, which is frequently under $10 a ticket.
Here's a look at the four area Cal League teams:
Inland Empire 66ers
Began in San Bernardino: 1987
Current affiliate: Angels
Previous affiliates: Seattle Mariners (1987-91), Independent (1993-94), Dodgers (1995-2000), Seattle (2001-06), Dodgers (2007-10)
Owner: Elmore Sports Group
Stadium: San Manuel Stadium
Stadium notes: The San Bernardino Valley College baseball team also uses the stadium for its home games.
Capacity: 8,000
Website: www.ie66ers.com
Notable alumni
Ken Griffey Jr.: Played in 1988
Paul Konerko: 1995
Felix Hernandez: 2004
Adrian Beltre: 1996
Ted Lilly: 1997
Cal League championships: 1995, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2013
Current coaching staff: Manager Ryan Barba, hitting coach Brian Betancourth, pitching coach Chris Seddon
Mascot name: Bernie
Lake Elsinore Storm
Began in Lake Elsinore: 1994
Current affiliate: San Diego Padres
Previous affiliates: Angels (1994-2000)
Owner: Gary E. Jacobs, Storm LP
Stadium: Lake Elsinore Diamond
Stadium notes: In December 2017, the field was covered with 150,000 square feet of dirt so it could host an off-road truck championship.
Capacity: 7,866
Website: www.stormbaseball.com
Notable alumni
Darin Erstad: Played in 1995
John Lackey: 2000
Francisco Rodriguez: 2000
Jake Peavy: 2001
Corey Kluber: 2008
Cal League championships: 1996, 2001, 2011
Current coaching staff: Manager Edwin Rodriguez, hitting coach Doug Banks, pitching coach Pete Zamora, coach Freddy Flores
Mascot name: Thunder
Lancaster Jethawks
Began in Lancaster: 1996
Current affiliate: Colorado Rockies
Previous affiliates: Seattle Mariners (1996-2000), Arizona Diamondbacks (2001-06), Boston Red Sox (2007-08), Houston Astros (2009-16)
Owner: Jake Kerr and Jeff Mooney
Stadium: The Hangar
Stadium notes: Because of Lancaster's aerospace legacy, the stadium has an F/A-18 Hornet mounted on display at the front entrance.
Capacity: 6,860
Website: www.jethawks.com
Notable alumni
Jose Cruz Jr.: Played in 1996
Brian Fuentes: 1998
Brandon Webb: 2001
Miguel Montero: 2005
Mark Reynolds: 2006
Cal League championships: 2012, 2014
Current coaching staff: Manager Fred Ocasio, pitching coach Dave Burba
Mascot name: KaBoom
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
Began in Rancho Cucamonga: 1993
Current affiliate: Dodgers
Previous affiliates: San Diego Padres (1993-2000), Angels (2001-10)
Owner: George Brett and Bobby Brett, Brett Sports and Entertainment
Stadium: LoanMart Field
Stadium notes: When it first opened, LoanMart Field was called the Epicenter, a name many Quakes fans still use today.
Capacity: 6,588
Website: www.rcquakes.com
Notable alumni
Mike Napoli: Played in 2001, 2003-04
Ervin Santana: 2003
Howie Kendrick: 2005
Matt Shoemaker: 2009-10
Garrett Richards: 2010
Mike Trout: 2010
Yasiel Puig: 2012
Joc Pederson: 2013
Corey Seager: 2013-14
Julio Urias: 2014-15
Cody Bellinger: 2015
Cal League championships: 1994, 2015
Current coaching staff: Manager Drew Saylor, hitting coach Justin Viele, pitching coach Connor McGuinness, coach Pedro Montero
Mascot name: Tremor
