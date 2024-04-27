Advertisement
High School Sports

Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
Baseball

Adelanto 2, South El Monte 0

Alhambra 9, Montebello 6

Aquinas 10, El Rancho 0

Arcadia 5, Crescenta Valley 1

Ayala 10, Claremont 4

Banning 5, Desert Hot Springs 0

Birmingham 4, Taft 2

Bishop Amat 7, Arlington 2

Bonita 7, Glendora 6

Brentwood 4, Windward 0

Burbank 1, Burbank Burroughs 0

Cajon 9, Beaumont 1

Calabasas 5, Agoura 2

Camarillo 3, Simi Valley 2

Central City Value 12, Camino Nuevo Dalzell 7

Charter Oak 3, West Covina 1

Chino Hills 6, Los Osos 4

Coachella Valley 7, Indio 4

Colony 8, Alta Loma 4

Corona 12, Eastvale Roosevelt 6

Corona Centennial 7, King 3

Crossroads 11, Lennox Academy 1

Crossroads Christian 20, Bethel Christian 8

Diamond Ranch 4, Northview 3

Duarte 16, Workman 14

Dymally 26, Animo Robinson 7

El Camino Real 4, Cleveland 3

El Toro 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1

Environmental 9, Animo leadership 8

Fulton 11, Northridge Academy 1

Glendale 5, Hoover 1

Granada Hills 15, Chatsworth 0

Heritage 1, Moreno Valley 0

Hesperia Christian 16, Desert Christian 9

Highland 6, Paraclete 5

Jurupa Valley 5, Bosco Tech 2

Lakeside 8, Valley View 6

LA Marshall 8, Bravo 0

La Mirada 10, Gahr 2

Lawndale 8, Hawthorne 3

Lone Pine 17, Trona 3

Lompoc Cabrillo 6, Santa Maria St. Joseph 3

Long Beach Wilson 3, Lakewood 0

Maranatha 3, Valencia 2

Mendez 17, RFK Community 1

Millikan 14, Long Beach Poly 1

Mission Prep 6, Lompoc 4

Moorpark 7, Oak Park 1

Nogales 13, Azusa 3

Norco 4, Corona Santiago 2

Northwood 6, Portola 1

Oak Hills 6, Hesperia 2

Ocean View 3, Katella 1

Orange County Pacifica Christian 13, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 6

Pasadena 7, Muir 2

Patriot 5, Bosco Tech 2

Redlands East Valley 9, Redlands 5

Rialto 8, Jurupa Hills 2

Ridgecrest Burroughs 2, Serrano 0

Rolling Hills Prep 10, Compton 1

Royal 6, Rio Mesa 1

Roybal 9, Hollywood 1

San Dimas 10, Covina 3

Santa Ynez 2, Morro Bay 1

Shalhevet 6, Ambassador 3

SOCES 7, East Valley 2

Sotomayor 10, King/Drew 0

St. Bonaventure 15, Dunn 5

Stella 17, Washington Prep 5

St. Paul 12, St. Genevieve 1

Sultana 2, Apple Valley 0

Summit 7, Kaiser 0

Sun Valley Poly 5, North Hollywood 1

Sylmar 7, Roosevelt 0

Tesoro 10, Riverside Poly 2

Twentynine Palms 13, Desert Mirage 12

Upland 5, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Vaughn 8, VAAS 2

Venice 6, Pasadena Marshall 1

Verdugo Hills 10, Monroe 0

Whittier 1, Savanna 0

Wiseburn Da Vinci 8, New Roads 2

WISH Academy 4, Crenshaw 3

Yucaipa 4, Citrus Valley 0

Yucca Valley 18, Cathedral City 0

Softball

Angelou 13, Jefferson 8

Animo Bunche 19, Annenberg 8

Arleta 19, Grant 0

Coastal Christian 21, Shandon 2

Community Charter 12, Triumph Charter 9

Downey 18, Lynwood 3

Eagle Rock 9, Franklin 1

Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Capistrano Valley 1

Granada Hills 11, El Camino Real 0

Harbor Teacher 11, King/Drew 6

LA Marshall 14, Lincoln 3

Lennox Academy 3, Hawthorne 2

Lompoc Cabrillo 2, Mission College Prep 2

Newbury Park 3, Saugus 2

Norco 10, La Mirada 1

Oaks Christian 14, Rio Mesa 7

Rio Hondo Prep 1, Sierra Vista 0

Royal 3, Oxnard 1

San Marino 15, Pasadena 3

Santa Ana Foothill 3, Long Beach Poly 2

Santee 27, Manual Arts 3

Saugus 8, Westlake 4

Schurr 12, Arroyo 1

Sotomayor 22, Elizabeth 10

South 12, Wiseburn Da Vinci 4

South East 12, Huntington Park 2

Temecula Prep 6, Cornerstone Christian 1

Torres 17, Maywood Academy 14

Venice 19, Fairfax 0

Verdugo Hills 14, Monroe 0

Villa Park 8, Chino Hills 2

Washington Prep 20, Dymally 19

Westlake 4, Camarillo 3

