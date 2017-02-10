Several big-name players with big-money pedigrees still available in MLB free-agent market

If you were a fan of the Angels’ 2013 rotation, you could acquire a big chunk of it for a fraction of what the team paid four years ago.

Jered Weaver, C.J. Wilson, Joe Blanton and Jerome Williams, who made 102 starts in Anaheim while commanding $35.5 million in salary in 2013, are still available as free agents just days before pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

You want big-name players with big-money pedigrees?

Sluggers Ryan Howard and Justin Morneau, along with pitchers Tim Lincecum, Jake Peavy and Jonathan Papelbon — who have combined for two most valuable player awards, three Cy Young awards, 19 All-Star game selections and $605 million in career earnings — are there for the taking.

And if you’d like a veteran catcher in his prime, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner who has hit 20 homers or more in three seasons, one of those is available too.

In one of the more surprising developments of the off-season, catcher Matt Wieters, who hit .256 with a .739 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in eight years for the Baltimore Orioles and rates high in just about every defensive category except pitch-framing, is still without a job.

Wieters, 30, is clearly the best remaining player on the market, and since the Orioles declined to extend a $17.2-million qualifying offer last year, he is not tied to draft-pick compensation, which makes him even more attractive.

“There are eight or nine teams who, with the addition of Matt Wieters, are playoff contenders, and without him, they’re not,” agent Scott Boras said. “You’re getting both sides of the ball here. This guy is among the top five catchers in the game on offense and defense. Where do you get guys like that?”

Boras listed two primary reasons for Wieters’ slow market. The switch-hitter had elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2014 and didn’t regain his All-Star form until May 2016. And some teams are balking at the price.

“You have an All-Star who made $16 million last season,” Boras said, “Teams know they have to make a major commitment to sign a player of his ability and stature.”

Several teams are reportedly interested in Wieters, including the Angels, Orioles, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays.

Boras is confident Wieters will sign soon, but for now, the catcher has plenty of company in the unemployment line. A pretty good lineup could be made, supported by some competitive pitchers, with the pool of unsigned free agents. It would look something like this:

Catcher: Wieters

Wieters, limited to 101 games in 2014-2015, hit .243 with a .711 OPS, 17 homers and 66 runs batted in in 124 games in 2016. He has thrown out 31 of 92 base-stealers (33.7%) the last two seasons, allowed three passed balls in three years and guided pitchers to a 3.98 earned-run average in 980 1/3 innings last season, almost a run better than the 4.72 ERA other Orioles catchers had in 451 1/3 innings.

First base: Adam Lind

The left-handed-hitting Lind, 33, batted .239 with a .717 OPS, 20 homers and 58 RBIs in 126 games for Seattle last season but hit .291 with an .842 OPS, 49 homers and 194 RBIs in 245 games for Toronto and Milwaukee in 2014 and 2015. Best suited for a platoon role, Lind can also play left field.

Second base: Chase Utley

At 38, Utley is no longer considered an everyday player, but the gritty 14-year veteran was effective in a platoon role for the Dodgers last season, batting .252 with a .715 OPS, 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 138 games. Teammates, especially rookie shortstop Corey Seager, raved about Utley’s leadership skills. The Cleveland Indians have showed interest.

Third base: Pedro Alvarez

Though he’s primarily a first baseman, the left-handed-hitting Alvarez, 30, can also play third base and could be a designated hitter for an American League club. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Alvarez hit .249 with an .826 OPS, 22 homers, 20 doubles and 49 RBIs in 109 games for Baltimore last season.