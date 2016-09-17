Mets starter Jacob deGrom likely done for the season

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday and is unlikely to pitch again this season because of an injury to the ulnar nerve in his right elbow.

DeGrom has been out since Sept. 1 after experiencing elbow pain in a start against Miami. He felt fine while throwing a bullpen Friday, then felt a twinge while tossing a baseball in from the outfield during batting practice about 15 minutes later.

“Just trying to lob it into the bucket,” deGrom said. “I guess throwing that bullpen had messed with that nerve. After I threw it, I was like, `OK, I have to go say something.“’

General Manager Sandy Alderson announced deGrom's prognosis Saturday.

DeGrom will need surgery but the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year has not decided whether he will wait until the end of the season to have it. The recovery time for the surgery is expected to be three months.

DeGrom is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA this season, including 0-3 with a 9.82 ERA in his final three starts. He said he began experiencing numbness in his right pinky and ring fingers about five or six starts ago and did not tell the team. He then felt pain in the game Sept. 1 and at that point notified the Mets.

“After the last one, I was like, ‘OK, something's not right and I think we need to get this looked at,’” deGrom said.

An MRI exam showed no damage to deGrom's ulnar collateral ligament — good news for the star righty, who already had Tommy John surgery in 2010. DeGrom said doctors told him it wasn't unusual for Tommy John veterans to experience nerve issues caused by scar tissue buildup around the elbow.

Even before the flare up Friday, deGrom expected to have surgery this offseason to address the scar tissue. DeGrom fully anticipates he'll be ready for spring training.

“I think this is good news compared to what it could have been,” deGrom said.

Right-hander Junior Guerra's season has been ended by the Milwaukee Brewers because of an innings limit. The 31-year-old rookie went 9-3 with a 2.81 ERA in 20 starts and 121 2/3 innings. He was on the disabled list from Aug. 8 to Sept. 2 because of right elbow inflammation and was 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in three starts since his return. …