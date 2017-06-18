MLB: Yankees get Chapman back, Arenado hits for cycle

Closer Aroldis Chapman was activated from the disabled list Sunday by the New York Yankees and worked a perfect eighth inning in the club’s 4-3 loss at Oakland.

The left-hander had been out since May 13 because of inflammation in the rotator cuff.

“Once I got out there, everything felt good and felt normal,” said Chapman, who had concerns about being rusty.

Arenado completes cycle in dramatic fashion

With one dramatic swing, Nolan Arenado gave the Colorado Rockies a thrilling victory and finished off his rare feat at the plate.

Arenado completed the cycle with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Rockies stunned the San Francisco Giants by rallying for a 7-5 win Sunday.

Arenado hit the first pitch he saw from All-Star closer Mark Melancon (1-2) into the left-field seats to cap a four-game sweep. The slugger was mobbed at home plate by teammates, with a frenzied sellout crowd chanting “MVP! MVP!”

Since Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon moved Anthony Rizzo to the leadoff spot Tuesday, the first baseman is hitting .409 with three home runs and two doubles in five games. ...

The consecutive home runs hit by Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison against the Detroit Tigers was Tampa Bay’s ninth set of back-to-back homers, tying a franchise record set in 2007 and tied in 2008. ...

The Seattle Mariners have used 29 pitchers, the most in the majors. ...

With a 10-inning 5-4 victory at Philadelphia, the Arizona Diamondbacks improved to 44-26, the best 70-game start in team history. ...

Blue-stitched balls were used in the major leagues to commemorate Father’s Day.