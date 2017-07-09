MLB: Indians place Jason Kipnis on DL

Second baseman Jason Kipnis was put on the 10-day disabled list Sunday by the Cleveland Indians because of a strained right hamstring.

Kipnis was injured Saturday while trying to beat out a grounder in the third inning against Detroit.

Etc.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon was scratched from his start against the Chicago Cubs because of intense flu-like symptoms. ... Outfielder Mookie Betts set a Boston Red Sox record with his 11th career leadoff homer. ... Houston second baseman Jose Altuve became the ninth major leaguer all-time to have three hits in five consecutive games. ... Washington Nationals starter Joe Ross left with one out in the fourth inning because of triceps tenderness and was scheduled to have an MRI exam.