MLB: Blister sends Aaron Sanchez to DL

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez has been put on the disabled list for the fourth time this season because of a blister problem.

Sanchez was removed from his start against Boston on Wednesday because of a recurrence of a blister on the middle finger of his right hand.

The issue has limited Sanchez to eight starts. He’s 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA.

Castro to go on DL

New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro will be put on the DL because of another injury to his right hamstring, manager Joe Girardi said.

Castro, activated off the DL on July 15, reinjured the hamstring while running out a ground ball Wednesday at Minnesota.

Castro is hitting .307 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 79 games.

Sandoval is back

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval is back with the San Francisco Giants after signing a minor league contract. He was to report to Class A San Jose and will join triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.