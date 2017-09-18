MLB: Dustin Pedroia injured

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox was struck in the face by his own foul ball and forced out of Monday night’s game against the host Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox said Pedroia suffered a bruised nose and is listed as day to day. He fouled a pitch off the plate, and the ball bounced up and struck him.

Pedroia held a towel to his face to stop the bleeding and left.

Tigers pitcher Ferrell is hit on the head

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell was hit on the head in the eighth inning by a liner off the bat of Ryon Healy of the Oakland Athletics.

Ferrell walked off the field and had a precautionary CT scan at a hospital.

Oakland’s starting pitcher Jharel Cotton was a late scratch because of a groin strain.