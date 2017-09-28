MLB notes: White Sox starter Carlos Rodon out six to eight months

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and could miss the beginning of next season, general manager Rick Hahn said.

Hahn said Thursday the left-hander should miss six to eight months after the surgery, which revealed significant bursitis, which was removed in Wednesday’s surgery.

Rodon, 24, missed nearly the first three months of the season with shoulder and biceps problems and went 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 12 starts before returning to the disabled list on Sept. 8.

“We'll know more about the specifics of the timing when Carlos completes his rehab and begins throwing in spring training,” Hahn said.

In three seasons, Rodon is 20-21 with a 3.95 ERA.

Etc.

Bob Melvin is set to manage at least two more years for the Oakland Athletics, with his latest extension set to take him through the 2019 season. A manager of the year in both leagues, Melvin's 535 wins trail only Tony La Russa (798) and Art Howe (600) in Oakland history. Melvin had a 1,028-1,040 record in 14 years managing as the A's entered a season-ending series at Texas. …

Pedro Martinez Jr., a son of the Hall of Fame pitcher, agreed to an $800,000 signing bonus as part of his minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers. The 17-year-old Martinez is a third baseman who lives in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. His father won two AL Cy Young Awards and was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame in 2015.