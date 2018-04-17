MLB: Brandon Drury opens up about vision

New York Yankees third baseman Brandon Drury said Monday he has batted in games with blurred vision caused by migraines.
Drury has not played since April 6 and has been undergoing tests for the cause of the migraines.
He was obtained from Arizona in February and was hitting .217.
Pittsburgh second baseman Josh Harrison was put on the disabled list after breaking the pinkie finger on his left hand when hit by a pitch Sunday in Miami. He is expected to sit out six weeks. ...
Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier will have surgery Friday for a torn ligament in his right thumb and could be sidelined two to three months. ...
Toronto postponed its series opener with Kansas City because of chunks of ice crashing down from the nearby CN Tower after freezing rain, including one that punctured a hole in the Rogers Centre roof. They are playing a doubleheader Tuesday. ...
The St. Louis-Chicago Cubs game will be made up July 21 as part of a split doubleheader. ...
Minnesota rescheduled three postponed games with the Chicago White Sox with a doubleheader June 5 and one game Aug. 20.