Exposition Park police limit information about Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías’ arrest

MLB is opening an investigation into the arrest of Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, who was detained and accused of felony domestic violence Sunday night.

Exposition Park management released a brief statement Wednesday that offered few details about the events that led to Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías’ arrest for suspicion of domestic violence on Sunday near BMO Stadium.

A spokesperson for Exposition Park management said Wednesday that Urías, 27, was arrested around 11 p.m. Sunday when officers had probable cause to believe he attacked a woman at Exposition Park and he was taken into custody without issue. The state police department with Exposition Park is investigating the incident and Urías was booked into custody with the Los Angeles Police Department and released after he posted a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

Exposition Park management’s statement did not describe events that prompted Urías’ arrest and officials declined to respond to any follow-up questions about the incident.

It’s unclear how police with the Exposition Park Department of Public Safety became aware of Urías’ actions or whether anyone witnessed him attacking a woman at BMO Stadium. Urías was scheduled to attend LAFC’s game against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at the stadium.

The case against Urías is expected to be sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday, according to Chris Carr, Exposition Park management spokesperson.

The Expositon Park statement encouraged anyone with information about the arrest can contact Exposition Park DPS at (213) 744-7412.

The Dodgers announced Monday Urías, a left-handed pitcher from Mexico in his eighth season with the team, did not travel to Miami for the team’s series against the Marlins.

Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy mandates the league office, and not individual teams, handle leave and suspension decisions. MLB is aware of Urías’ arrest and plans to launch an investigation, a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Times.

Urías was scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers on Thursday in Miami, and it is likely that the league would put him on administrative leave before then. When sexual assault allegations against former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer were reported two years ago, Bauer was put on leave before he could make his next start.

Urías has a Sept. 27 court date, jail records show. He can face league discipline regardless of whether he faces formal charges under the MLB domestic violence policy.

He was previously arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2019, after police said witnesses saw him push a woman to the ground in a parking lot near Beverly Center. Though Urías was not charged in that incident, MLB suspended him for 20 games that season.

No player has previously been suspended twice under MLB’s domestic violence policy, which was created in 2015.

Urías is in his last season under contract with the Dodgers and is set to become a free agent this winter.