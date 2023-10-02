Advertisement
Sports

2023 MLB playoffs: Schedules, start times, how to watch, odds and off days

Clayton Kershaw reaches for fans' hands as they cheer
Clayton Kershaw celebrates with fans after the Dodgers beat the Braves in Game 4 of the 2013 National League Division Series.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Share
1

The Dodgers begin their quest for their first World Series championship in a full-length season since 1988 by taking five days off. They did so last year as well, and the rest was less restorative than rust-causing when the San Diego Padres upset them in the National League Division Series.

The long break for the two top-seeded teams is a product of Major League Baseball increasing playoff qualifiers from four to six teams in each league. This year, the Atlanta Braves are the No. 1 seed in the National League and the Dodgers are No. 2. In the American League, the Baltimore Orioles are No. 1 seed and the Houston Astros are No. 2.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 MLB playoffs.

2

Wild-card matchups

MLB made it easy to remember when and where to watch the games on television: Each of the four best-of-three series are scheduled for the same days, time and place, with all games played at the stadium of the higher seed.

Advertisement

All four Game 1s are Tuesday, Game 2s are Wednesday and Game 3s (if necessary) are Thursday. Friday is an off day for everyone and all four division series begin Saturday.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

No. 6 seed Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers

Games are at 4 p.m PDT and televised on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Odds: Diamondbacks +165; Brewers -190, implying the Brewers hold a 65.5% probability of advancing.

Advertisement

Why the Brewers should win: Winning the Central Division early enables Milwaukee to go with the outstanding and rested starting trio of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta. The Brewers’ bullpen and defense also are top-notch, making it difficult to score against them. Sometimes, though, they find it difficult to score themselves, although trade deadline acquisitions Carlos Santana and Mark Canha have helped.

Why the Diamondbacks should win: If Arizona can win Game 1 behind rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt, they can go with stalwart starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly to close out the series. The Diamondbacks shine on defense, were the best base-stealing team in baseball (trailing only the Cincinnati Reds with 166 steals and leading baseball with a success rate of 86%) and match the Brewers’ in the power department.

Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, celebrates after the Dodgers clinched the NL West title on Sept. 16, 2023, in Seattle.

Sports

MLB playoff tracker: Dodgers to play either the Brewers or Diamondbacks in the NLDS

The Dodgers can’t catch the Orioles for World Series home-field advantage after clinching a bye through the wild-card round.

Oct. 2, 2023

No. 5 seed Miami Marlins at No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies

Games are at 5 p.m. PDT and televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Advertisement

Odds: Marlins +180; Phillies -210, implying the Phillies hold a 67.7% probability of advancing.

Why the Phillies should win: Shortstop Trea Turner is finally hot, and the key addition to a lineup of veterans such as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto that advanced to the World Series last season. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler will start the first two games, giving the Phillies a solid shot at a sweep.

Why the Marlins should win: The nagging ankle injury that kept NL batting champion Luis Arraez out of the lineup for the last seven games has healed enough for him to play Tuesday, manager Skip Schumaker said. Miami is 33-11 in one-run games, which explains their glowing record despite an astounding -57 run differential. Reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara is out for the season but the Marlins can still trot out plenty of live arms.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

No. 6 seed Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins

Games are at 1:30 p.m. PDT and televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Advertisement

Odds: Blue Jays -107; Twins -113, implying the Twins hold a 53.1% probability of advancing.

Why the Twins should win: Yes, Minnesota has lost 18 consecutive postseason games. And, yes, the Twins have the worst win-loss record among AL playoff participants. But they won the Central early enough to align starters Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez for the first two games. Oh, and they led the AL in home runs with 233.

Why the Blue Jays should win: Toronto got a break by qualifying for the playoffs Saturday and saving ace Kevin Gausman for Game 1 rather than using him Sunday. The Blue Jays’ offense underperformed most of the season but Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Co. could shake the doldrums just in time against Minnesota.

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager is congratulated by teammates after driving in a run against the Houston Astros on July 3, 2023.

Sports

How did Rangers’ sudden rise begin? It starts with Corey Seager

In his second season in Texas, former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has helped propel the Rangers to first place in the American League West.

July 13, 2023

No. 5 seed Texas Rangers at No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays

Games are at noon PDT on ABC and ESPN Deportes.

Odds: Rangers +145; Rays -165, implying the Rays hold a 62.3% probability of advancing.

Advertisement

Why the Rays should win: Tampa Bay might have the best relief corps in the postseason and the entire pitching staff has the best WHIP in baseball at 1.18. The Rays are rested and tested after clinching a playoff berth more than a week ago. Their biggest challenge will be scoring enough runs to win with a lineup that has been disrupted by injuries.

Why the Rangers should win: Texas blew a chance at the No. 2 seed and a bye into the ALDS when its potent offense went limp in a 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. That offense led the AL with a .789 OPS and boasts All-Stars in shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, third baseman Josh Jung, right fielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim.

3

Division series

Two off days are built into the division series schedules, which could be helpful for the Dodgers and Braves, teams whose greatest perceived weakness is a lack of depth in their starting rotations.

Game days for the two NLDS series are the same: Saturday, Oct. 7; Monday, Oct. 9; Wednesday, Oct. 11; and if necessary Thursday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 14. All games will be televised on TBS and times are TBD.

The Braves will play the Phillies or Marlins, while the Dodgers will play the Brewers or Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Game days for the two ALDS series are the same: Saturday, Oct. 7; Sunday, Oct. 8; Tuesday, Oct. 10, and if necessary Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Friday, Oct. 12. All games will be televised on Fox or FS1 and times are TBD.

The Orioles will play the Rays or Rangers, while the Astros will play the Twins or Blue Jays.

4

Championship series

All NLCS games will be televised on TBS while all ALCS games will be on Fox or FS1. Times are TBD. The higher-seeded teams play Games 1, 2, and if necessary 6 and 7 at home, while the lower seeded teams play Games 3, 4, and if necessary 5 at home.

The ALCS begins with Game 1 Sunday, Oct. 15; Game 2 Monday, Oct. 16; Game 3 Wednesday, Oct. 18; Game 4 Thursday, Oct. 19; and if necessary Game 5 Friday, Oct. 20; Game 6 Sunday, Oct. 22; and Game 7 Monday, Oct. 23.

The NLCS begins with Game 1 Monday, Oct. 16; Game 2 Tuesday, Oct. 17; Game 3 Thursday, Oct. 19; Game 4 Friday, Oct. 20; and if necessary Game 5 Saturday, Oct. 21; Game 6 Monday, Oct. 23; and Game 7 Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Advertisement

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve holds the trophy after their 4-1 World Series win.

Sports

Shaikin: Astros set the MLB benchmark for success with second World Series title

With their 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, the Astros now have two championships in six years, this one presumably without the assistance of a trash can.

Nov. 5, 2022

5

World Series

The Fall Classic will be televised on Fox. As with the championship series, the format is 2-3-2 with the higher seed playing host to Games 1 and 2, and if necessary Games 6 and 7.

Game 1 will be played Friday, Oct. 27, giving the American League champion at least three days off after the ALCS and the National League champion at least two days off after the NLCS. If a championship series is won in a sweep, the ALCS winner would have a week off before the World Series begins and the NLCS winner would have six days off.

Game 2 will be played Saturday, Oct. 28, with Game 3 Monday, Oct. 30, Game 4 Tuesday, Oct. 31, and if necessary Game 5 Wednesday, Nov. 1, Game 6 Friday, Nov. 3 and Game 7 Saturday, Nov. 4. All times are TBD.

The Astros, who captured the AL West title on the last day of the regular season, are attempting to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series championships since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000.

SportsDodgersAngelsWorld & Nation
Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a reporter with the Fast Break sports team at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an assistant editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club and has been honored several times by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement