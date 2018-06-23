MLB: Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna receives 75-game ban

Miami pitcher Jose Urena was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of shoulder impingement. ... The New York Mets cut Hansel Robles and demoted fellowreliever Paul Sewald to the minors. ... Pittsburgh put catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list. ... Washington slugger Bryce Harper said he’ll participate in the home run derby if he makes the National League All-Star team.