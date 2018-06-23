MLB: Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna receives 75-game ban

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball’s domestic violence policy, discipline that will cause him to miss about half of the season.
Osuna has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto.
Major League Baseball said Friday the suspension is retroactive to May 8 and covers 75 games. He will wind up missing 89 days, which would cost him about $2.54 million of his $5.3 million salary.
Miami pitcher Jose Urena was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of shoulder impingement. ... The New York Mets cut Hansel Robles and demoted fellowreliever Paul Sewald to the minors. ... Pittsburgh put catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list. ... Washington slugger Bryce Harper said he’ll participate in the home run derby if he makes the National League All-Star team.