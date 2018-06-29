MLB: Bosio: remark was not racial

Pitching coach Chris Bosio said Thursday that he was fired by the Detroit Tigers for using the word “monkey,” but insisted he didn’t say it in a racial or demeaning context.
Bosio told USA Today that he used the word while talking about pitcher Daniel Stumpf, who is white. Bosio said Stumpf is nicknamed “Spider Monkey” because of the faces he makes while lifting weights.
Bosio said an African American clubhouse attendant overheard the conversation. Bosio told USA Today that “the kid thought we were talking about him. He got all upset. He assumed we were talking about him. I said, ‘No, no, no. We’re talking about Stumpf.’”
“I swear on my mom and dad’s graves, there was nothing else to it,” Bosio told the newspaper.
General manager Al Avila said Wednesday that Bosio was fired for making insensitive comments to another team employee.
Bosio told USA Today that he was “crushed” by the firing and plans to hire an attorney to help determine whether to sue for wrongful termination.
